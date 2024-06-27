MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You”

Karly Hartzman, courtesy of the artist

North Carolina indie-rock singer-songwriter MJ Lenderman hasn’t missed in recent memory, and he’s not about to start on “She’s Leaving You,” the lead single from his forthcoming Boat Songs follow-up Manning Fireworks (Sept. 6, ANTI- Records). Recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios in between tour dates and co-produced by Lenderman with his frequent collaborator Alex Farrar, the full-length is Lenderman’s fourth to date, as well as his studio debut for esteemed indie ANTI-.

A rising star as both a member of Wednesday and a solo artist, Lenderman—who turned 25 onstage at Jack Rabbits earlier this year—has had a hand in some of the most acclaimed albums of the past few years, from Wednesday’s Twin Plagues (2021) and Rat Saw God (2023) to his own Boat Songs (2022) and And the Wind (Live and Loose!) (2023). With Manning Fireworks, he makes a bid to extend that streak into this year, and with “She’s Leaving You,” he leaves little doubt he’ll do so. An effortlessly hooky alt-country ode to a midlife crisis, the track features vocals from Lenderman’s Wednesday bandmate Karly Hartzman, as well as a talent show-themed video directed by Clay Tatum and Whitmer Thomas.

Lenderman performs nearly every instrument on his new album, lending vocals, guitar, drums, bass, organ and drone to “She’s Leaving You.” Over his and Wednesday’s signature alt-country/shoegaze sound, he urges an errant elder to lean into the self-inflicted collapse of their once-happy life, with mocking undertones that feel more sad than angry: “Go rent a Ferrari / And sing the blues / Believe that Clapton was the second coming,” he advises. Grace notes include a classically Lenderman-esque guitar solo and the song’s sticky choruses acknowledging that such struggles are universal. The video, meanwhile, melds Creed’s Super Bowl halftime show with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Drop Dead Gorgeous, per its directors.

You can stream “She’s Leaving You” here, and see the details of Manning Fireworks and Lenderman’s upcoming tour dates down below.

Manning Fireworks Track List:

1. Manning Fireworks

2. Joker Lips

3. Rudolph

4. Wristwatch

5. She’s Leaving You

6. Rip Torn

7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In

8. On My Knees

9. Bark At The Moon

MJ Lenderman Tour Dates:

Thu. June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village – SOLD OUT

Fri. June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival

Thu. Sept. 5 – Sat. Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Wed. Sept. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man % – SOLD OUT

Thu. Sept. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)

Mon. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Tues. Nov. 12 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Thu. Nov. 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Fri. Nov. 15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

Sat. Nov. 16 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Mon. Nov. 18 – London, UK @ The Garage

Tue. Nov. 19 – London, UK @ The Garage – SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 21 – Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room

Fri. Nov. 22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. Nov. 23 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

% Solo w/ Karly Hartzman