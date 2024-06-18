Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we wove local artists like country crooner Rambler Kane, power rock trio DigDog, and Jacksonville-native saxophonist DeAndre Lettsome with soon-to-be-in-Jax touring acts such as Two Door Cinema Club, My Morning Jacket, and The Aristocrats.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Jamey Johnson — “Between Jennings and Jones”

Stream

Get tickets to see Jamey Johnson at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on June 20.

Rambler Kane — “Here I Am”

Stream

Madison Hughes — “If My Heart Was A Train”

Stream

Rilo Kiley — “Silver Lining”

Stream

Get tickets to see Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis at the Bierhall at Intuition Ale Works on

Flipturn — “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

Stream

Get tickets to see Flipturn open for Two Door Cinema Club at Daily’s Place on July 17.

Two Door Cinema Club — “What You Know”

Stream

Get tickets to see Two Door Cinema Club at Daily’s Place on July 17.

My Morning Jacket — “Wordless Chorus”

Stream

Get tickets to see My Morning Jacket at Daily’s Place on September 16.

Kairos Creature Club — “Deleuzean”

Stream

Ducats — “Uggo Druggo”

Stream

DigDog — “There’s Bees in There”

Stream

The Aristocrats — “Bad Asteroid”

Stream

Get tickets to see The Aristocrats at Jack Rabbits on July 21.

DeAndre Lettsome — “Focus”

Stream

Sean Mason — “Final Voyage”

Stream

Sean Mason’s show at the Ritz Theatre was on Sunday, June 16. Learn more about jazz shows around the First Coast by visiting our concert calendar.

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m.