Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we rang in the official start of summertime with an hour of summer songs by local artists.
Go ahead and get “Sandy” at the beach with Teal Peel, sip “Lemonade” with Coastal Creature, lace up your skates at the “Roller Rink” with Chalooby, and stop to smell the sweet “Violets” with Coyboi, because as Yuno reminds us, there’s “No Going Back” to winter now. Summer is here to stay in Northeast Florida, and we’re feeling it.
Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.
Teal Peel — “Sandy”
Coastal Creature — “Lemonade”
The Young Step — “Nature Man”
Huan — “Agradecido”
El Castillo — “Skeleton Bay”
Chalooby — “Roller Rink”
Yuno — “No Going Back”
Animal Clinic — “The Drug Days of Summer”
Sun Room — “Sol Del Sur”
Faze Wave, Groove Inn — “The Game”
Sidereal — “Find a Beach”
Coyboi — “Violets”
Luci Lind — “Taurus Love”
Kairos Creature Club — “Kevlar”
Bobby Kid — “Peach”
Yellowcard — “Ocean Avenue”
Yellowcard — "Ocean Avenue"
Get tickets to see Yellowcard at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on July 26.