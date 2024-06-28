Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

By Hurley Winkler
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we rang in the official start of summertime with an hour of summer songs by local artists. 

Go ahead and get “Sandy” at the beach with Teal Peel, sip “Lemonade” with Coastal Creature, lace up your skates at the “Roller Rink” with Chalooby, and stop to smell the sweet “Violets” with Coyboi, because as Yuno reminds us, there’s “No Going Back” to winter now. Summer is here to stay in Northeast Florida, and we’re feeling it.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights. 

Teal Peel — “Sandy”

Stream

Coastal Creature — “Lemonade”

Stream

The Young Step — “Nature Man”

Stream

Huan — “Agradecido”
Stream

El Castillo — “Skeleton Bay”
Stream

Chalooby — “Roller Rink”
Stream

Yuno — “No Going Back”
Stream

Animal Clinic — “The Drug Days of Summer”
Stream

Sun Room — “Sol Del Sur”
Stream

Faze Wave, Groove Inn — “The Game”

Stream

Sidereal — “Find a Beach”
Stream

Coyboi — “Violets”
Stream

Luci Lind — “Taurus Love”
Stream

Kairos Creature Club — “Kevlar”
Stream

Bobby Kid — “Peach”

Stream

Yellowcard — “Ocean Avenue”
StreamGet tickets to see Yellowcard at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on July 26.

