Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on June 22.

1 Hess Is More – You and Me and Them

2 Be Lanuit Jimenez & Kasper Tranberg – Hippie Picasso (feat Amaru)

3 Reinhard Vanbergen & Charlotte Caluwaerts – Lost In Reverie

4 Ambala – Quiet Yellow Purple

5 Santino Surfers – Sun Rise Swell

6 Ken Fan – Mariwo

7 Pepe Lomk – Conexao

8 DJ Pippi & Willie Graff – Noche De Primavera

9 Santino Surfers – Sticky Rice

10 Voice of Art – Losing My Leaves

11 Til Bronner I’m Sol Lonesome I Could Cry – Oceana 2006

12 Blood Sweat & Tears – Variations On A Theme by Erik Satie

