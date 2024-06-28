Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.
Here’s what we played on June 22.
1 Hess Is More – You and Me and Them
Stream
2 Be Lanuit Jimenez & Kasper Tranberg – Hippie Picasso (feat Amaru)
Stream
3 Reinhard Vanbergen & Charlotte Caluwaerts – Lost In Reverie
Stream
4 Ambala – Quiet Yellow Purple
Stream
5 Santino Surfers – Sun Rise Swell
Stream
6 Ken Fan – Mariwo
Stream
7 Pepe Lomk – Conexao
Stream
8 DJ Pippi & Willie Graff – Noche De Primavera
Stream
9 Santino Surfers – Sticky Rice
Stream
10 Voice of Art – Losing My Leaves
Stream
11 Til Bronner I’m Sol Lonesome I Could Cry – Oceana 2006
Stream
12 Blood Sweat & Tears – Variations On A Theme by Erik Satie
Stream
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.