Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

By David Luckin
Image
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on June 22.

1 Hess Is More – You and Me and Them
Stream

2 Be Lanuit Jimenez & Kasper Tranberg – Hippie Picasso (feat Amaru)
Stream

3 Reinhard Vanbergen & Charlotte Caluwaerts – Lost In Reverie
Stream

4 Ambala – Quiet Yellow Purple
Stream

5 Santino Surfers – Sun Rise Swell
Stream

6 Ken Fan – Mariwo
Stream

7 Pepe Lomk – Conexao
Stream

8 DJ Pippi & Willie Graff – Noche De Primavera
Stream

9 Santino Surfers – Sticky Rice
Stream

10 Voice  of Art – Losing My Leaves
Stream

11 Til Bronner I’m Sol Lonesome I Could Cry – Oceana 2006
Stream

12 Blood Sweat & Tears –  Variations On A Theme by Erik Satie
Stream

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. 

In this article: David Luckin, Electro Lounge, Music, playlist and WJCT

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You””
Jun. 27, 2024

MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You”

Featured image for “Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident”
Jun. 23, 2024

Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

Featured image for “Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single”
Jun. 20, 2024

Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15”
Jun. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15”
Jun. 18, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15

Featured image for “Shovels & Rope Announce New Album ‘Something Is Working Up Above My Head,’ Share 2 New Singles”
Jun. 13, 2024

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album ‘Something Is Working Up Above My Head,’ Share 2 New Singles

Featured image for “Previously Unreleased Album by Alan Vega Initiates a Rightful Resurrection of the Suicide Frontman’s Certain Legacy”
Jun. 11, 2024

Previously Unreleased Album by Alan Vega Initiates a Rightful Resurrection of the Suicide Frontman’s Certain Legacy

Featured image for “Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost””
Jun. 11, 2024

Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost”

Featured image for “Denzel Curry Drops a “Hot One” Ahead of His ‘King of the Mischievous South’ Sequel”
Jun. 06, 2024

Denzel Curry Drops a “Hot One” Ahead of His ‘King of the Mischievous South’ Sequel

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Lost Trees Lost Trees with Spirit Leaves, Royal Hearts, Never Enough and more Kona Skatepark Sat. 06/29 @ 6:00 PM JME Presents | Jenny Lewis JME Presents | Jenny Lewis with Dean Johnson Intuition Ale Works Sat. 06/29 @ 7:00 PM Larry Mangum’s Circle of Friends Larry Mangum’s Circle of Friends with Jim Carrick and Marianne Lerbs Mudville Sat. 06/29 @ 7:00 PM Remedy Tree Remedy Tree Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 06/29 @ 8:00 PM Tru Phonic Tru Phonic with Sauce Pocket Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge Sat. 06/29 @ 8:00 PM Native Sons Native Sons Kona Skatepark Sun. 06/30 @ 6:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 06/30 @ 9:00 PM Remo Drive Remo Drive with Seagate Underbelly Mon. 07/1 @ 7:00 PM Bodybox Bodybox with Restrictor Plate, Chain Gang and Return to Pain Underbelly Tue. 07/2 @ 6:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 07/2 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…