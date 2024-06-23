7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Leah Senior + Kairos Creature Club, Queer Fest at the Walrus, Jenny Lewis and more

Australian singer-songwriter Leah Senior performs at Intuition Ale Works with Kairos Creature Club and Patsy's Daydream on Thursday

For a comprehensive list of this week's concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Metal 

The Convalescence – Tuesday, June 25

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Metal band The Convalescence perform at Jack Rabbits with Monochromatic Black and Gorepig on Tuesday. 

More

Indie/Alt 

JSMN – Wednesday, June 26 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville 

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Christian Andrew Berishaj, AKA JSMN, performs at Underbelly on Wednesday.
More  

Folk/Psych

Leah Senior + Kairos Creature Club – Thursday, June 27 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Local psychedelic dream-pop band Kairos Creature Club performs with Australian singer-songwriter Leah Senior at Intuition Ale Works on Thursday. Jax-based Patsy-Cline-tribute act Patsy’s Daydream opens the show. 

More 

Folk/Country

Clayton Nile Young, Rambler Kane, Sunriver – Friday June 28

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Popular singer-songwriter Clayton Niles Young performs with local standouts Rambler Kane and Sunriver on Friday at Blue Jay. 

More

Hip Hop

GeeXella – Friday, June 28

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Duval-bred, Atlanta-based hip-hop artist and DJ GeeXella performs at Rain Dogs on Friday. 

More 

Indie Pop/Singer-Songwriter 

Jenny Lewis – Saturday, June 29 – SOLD OUT 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

JME presents indie fave Jenny Lewis with Seattle singer-songwriter Dean Johnson at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday. 

More 

Various Artists

Queer Fest – Sunday, June 30 

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Duval-bred indie-electronic band Tomboi reunites to ring in the Duval Country Queer Pride festivities at Queer Fest at the Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday. Other featured performers include hip-hop artist/DJ GeeXella, electropop artist Bebe Deluxe, indie singer-songwriters Erica Reese and Roadie and more. 

More 

