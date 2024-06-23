7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Leah Senior + Kairos Creature Club, Queer Fest at the Walrus, Jenny Lewis and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.
Metal
The Convalescence – Tuesday, June 25
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Metal band The Convalescence perform at Jack Rabbits with Monochromatic Black and Gorepig on Tuesday.
Indie/Alt
JSMN – Wednesday, June 26
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Christian Andrew Berishaj, AKA JSMN, performs at Underbelly on Wednesday.
More
Folk/Psych
Leah Senior + Kairos Creature Club – Thursday, June 27
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Local psychedelic dream-pop band Kairos Creature Club performs with Australian singer-songwriter Leah Senior at Intuition Ale Works on Thursday. Jax-based Patsy-Cline-tribute act Patsy’s Daydream opens the show.
Folk/Country
Clayton Nile Young, Rambler Kane, Sunriver – Friday June 28
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Popular singer-songwriter Clayton Niles Young performs with local standouts Rambler Kane and Sunriver on Friday at Blue Jay.
Hip Hop
GeeXella – Friday, June 28
Rain Dogs | Five Points
Duval-bred, Atlanta-based hip-hop artist and DJ GeeXella performs at Rain Dogs on Friday.
Indie Pop/Singer-Songwriter
Jenny Lewis – Saturday, June 29 – SOLD OUT
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
JME presents indie fave Jenny Lewis with Seattle singer-songwriter Dean Johnson at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.
Various Artists
Queer Fest – Sunday, June 30
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Duval-bred indie-electronic band Tomboi reunites to ring in the Duval Country Queer Pride festivities at Queer Fest at the Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday. Other featured performers include hip-hop artist/DJ GeeXella, electropop artist Bebe Deluxe, indie singer-songwriters Erica Reese and Roadie and more.