7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Leah Senior + Kairos Creature Club, Queer Fest at the Walrus, Jenny Lewis and more

Australian singer-songwriter Leah Senior performs at Intuition Ale Works with Kairos Creature Club and Patsy's Daydream on Thursday

Metal

The Convalescence – Tuesday, June 25

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Metal band The Convalescence perform at Jack Rabbits with Monochromatic Black and Gorepig on Tuesday.

Indie/Alt

JSMN – Wednesday, June 26

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Christian Andrew Berishaj, AKA JSMN, performs at Underbelly on Wednesday.

Folk/Psych

Leah Senior + Kairos Creature Club – Thursday, June 27

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Local psychedelic dream-pop band Kairos Creature Club performs with Australian singer-songwriter Leah Senior at Intuition Ale Works on Thursday. Jax-based Patsy-Cline-tribute act Patsy’s Daydream opens the show.

Folk/Country

Clayton Nile Young, Rambler Kane, Sunriver – Friday June 28

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Popular singer-songwriter Clayton Niles Young performs with local standouts Rambler Kane and Sunriver on Friday at Blue Jay.

Hip Hop

GeeXella – Friday, June 28

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Duval-bred, Atlanta-based hip-hop artist and DJ GeeXella performs at Rain Dogs on Friday.

Indie Pop/Singer-Songwriter

Jenny Lewis – Saturday, June 29 – SOLD OUT

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

JME presents indie fave Jenny Lewis with Seattle singer-songwriter Dean Johnson at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.

Various Artists

Queer Fest – Sunday, June 30

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Duval-bred indie-electronic band Tomboi reunites to ring in the Duval Country Queer Pride festivities at Queer Fest at the Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday. Other featured performers include hip-hop artist/DJ GeeXella, electropop artist Bebe Deluxe, indie singer-songwriters Erica Reese and Roadie and more.

