8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Sean Mason, Sheila E., Anthony Hamilton, Blvck Hippie and more

By JME Staff
Image
Jazz pianist Sean Mason plays the Ritz this week | EBAR, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Country 

Sunny Sweeney – Tuesday, June 11 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Chart-topping country singer and songwriter Sunny Sweeney performs at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Tuesday. 

More

Pop Country 

Luke Bryan – Thursday, June 13

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Country-radio fave Luke Bryan brings his Mind of a Country Boy tour to the VyStar Arena, with support from Lily Rose and Josh Ross on Thursday. 

More

Singer-Songwriter 

Admiral Radio – Friday, June 14

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for location

South Carolina songwriting duo Admiral Radio perform a house show for Bold City Circuit with local artist Jesse Montoya on Friday. Ticket buyers will receive an email with the address of the show after purchase.

More 

R&B/Soul 

Anthony Hamilton – Friday, June 14

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Beloved R&B and soul singer and producer Anthony Hamilton performs a special Father’s Day weekend set at the VyStar Arena with Raheem DeVaughn and Life Jennings on Friday. 

More

Americana/Alt-Country

Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse – Saturday, June 15

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Orlando alt-country singer and songwriter Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse headline a Jack Rabbits show that also features local singer-songwriters Blussfund and Adam Cotton. 

More

Rock/R&B/Jazz

Sheila E. & the E Train – Sunday, June 16

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Legendary drummer Sheila E. performs with her band the E. Train at the Florida Theatre on Sunday. 

More

Jazz

Sean Mason Jazz Quartet – Sunday, June 16

Ritz Theatre | LaVilla

Emerging jazz star, the pianist Sean Mason – whose 2023 debut album, Southern Suite, made many year-end-best-of list – plays the Ritz on Sunday. 

More 

Indie Rock 

Blvck Hippie – Monday, June 17 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular indie-rock outfit Blvck Hippie plays Underbelly with Gilt, Divorce Culture and The Understudies on Monday. More

In this article: concerts and jacksonville

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Denzel Curry Drops a “Hot One” Ahead of His ‘King of the Mischievous South’ Sequel”
Jun. 06, 2024

Denzel Curry Drops a “Hot One” Ahead of His ‘King of the Mischievous South’ Sequel

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers”
Jun. 04, 2024

Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers

Featured image for “Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Join Forces Once Again for a Double-Billed Tour that Lands in Jacksonville”
May. 31, 2024

Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Join Forces Once Again for a Double-Billed Tour that Lands in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Producer and L.O.V.E. Culture Artist Spiritxiii’s Gear Essentials”
May. 30, 2024

Producer and L.O.V.E. Culture Artist Spiritxiii’s Gear Essentials

Featured image for “Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You”
May. 29, 2024

Latest Faith-Based Single from Duval’s Very Own Dejah Symone Hopes to Make a Believer Out of You

Featured image for “Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut”
May. 29, 2024

Jazz-Chart Topping, Grammy-Winning Singer Samara Joy Returns to Jax, Makes Florida Theatre Debut

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out”
May. 28, 2024

Song of the Day | “The Hardest Part” by Washed Out

Featured image for “Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida”
May. 27, 2024

Acoustic Alt-Rock Legends Violent Femmes Return to Northeast Florida

Featured image for “The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen”
May. 26, 2024

The 75th Season of the Jacksonville Symphony Celebrates Classical, Pop Music and the Silver Screen

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18”
May. 24, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | May 18

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 06/11 @ 7:00 PM Sunny Sweeney Sunny Sweeney Jack Rabbits Tue. 06/11 @ 7:00 PM The Contenders The Contenders Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 06/12 @ 8:00 PM Luke Bryan Luke Bryan with Lily Rose and Josh Ross VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 06/13 @ 7:00 PM The Debt The Debt with Tier Blue, Kicklighter and Jawbone Underbelly Fri. 06/14 @ 6:00 PM Craft & Chords Craft & Chords with Roy Peak, Ben Espling and Damien Louviere Fri. 06/14 @ 7:00 PM Admiral Radio Admiral Radio w/ Jesse Montoya Bold City Circuit Fri. 06/14 @ 7:30 PM Anthony Hamilton Anthony Hamilton with Raheem DeVaughn and Life Jennings VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM Messer Chups Messer Chups with The Kreepy Tikis Jack Rabbits Fri. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM Seth Walker Seth Walker Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…