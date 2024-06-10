8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Sean Mason, Sheila E., Anthony Hamilton, Blvck Hippie and more
Country
Sunny Sweeney – Tuesday, June 11
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Chart-topping country singer and songwriter Sunny Sweeney performs at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Tuesday.
Pop Country
Luke Bryan – Thursday, June 13
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Country-radio fave Luke Bryan brings his Mind of a Country Boy tour to the VyStar Arena, with support from Lily Rose and Josh Ross on Thursday.
Singer-Songwriter
Admiral Radio – Friday, June 14
Bold City Circuit | RSVP for location
South Carolina songwriting duo Admiral Radio perform a house show for Bold City Circuit with local artist Jesse Montoya on Friday. Ticket buyers will receive an email with the address of the show after purchase.
R&B/Soul
Anthony Hamilton – Friday, June 14
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Beloved R&B and soul singer and producer Anthony Hamilton performs a special Father’s Day weekend set at the VyStar Arena with Raheem DeVaughn and Life Jennings on Friday.
Americana/Alt-Country
Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse – Saturday, June 15
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Orlando alt-country singer and songwriter Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse headline a Jack Rabbits show that also features local singer-songwriters Blussfund and Adam Cotton.
Rock/R&B/Jazz
Sheila E. & the E Train – Sunday, June 16
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Legendary drummer Sheila E. performs with her band the E. Train at the Florida Theatre on Sunday.
Jazz
Sean Mason Jazz Quartet – Sunday, June 16
Ritz Theatre | LaVilla
Emerging jazz star, the pianist Sean Mason – whose 2023 debut album, Southern Suite, made many year-end-best-of list – plays the Ritz on Sunday.
Indie Rock
Blvck Hippie – Monday, June 17
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular indie-rock outfit Blvck Hippie plays Underbelly with Gilt, Divorce Culture and The Understudies on Monday. More