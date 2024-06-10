8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Sean Mason, Sheila E., Anthony Hamilton, Blvck Hippie and more

Jazz pianist Sean Mason plays the Ritz this week | EBAR, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Country

Sunny Sweeney – Tuesday, June 11

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Chart-topping country singer and songwriter Sunny Sweeney performs at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Tuesday.

More

Pop Country

Luke Bryan – Thursday, June 13

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Country-radio fave Luke Bryan brings his Mind of a Country Boy tour to the VyStar Arena, with support from Lily Rose and Josh Ross on Thursday.

More

Singer-Songwriter

Admiral Radio – Friday, June 14

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for location

South Carolina songwriting duo Admiral Radio perform a house show for Bold City Circuit with local artist Jesse Montoya on Friday. Ticket buyers will receive an email with the address of the show after purchase.

More

R&B/Soul

Anthony Hamilton – Friday, June 14

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Beloved R&B and soul singer and producer Anthony Hamilton performs a special Father’s Day weekend set at the VyStar Arena with Raheem DeVaughn and Life Jennings on Friday.

More

Americana/Alt-Country

Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse – Saturday, June 15

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Orlando alt-country singer and songwriter Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse headline a Jack Rabbits show that also features local singer-songwriters Blussfund and Adam Cotton.

More

Rock/R&B/Jazz

Sheila E. & the E Train – Sunday, June 16

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Legendary drummer Sheila E. performs with her band the E. Train at the Florida Theatre on Sunday.

More

Jazz

Sean Mason Jazz Quartet – Sunday, June 16

Ritz Theatre | LaVilla

Emerging jazz star, the pianist Sean Mason – whose 2023 debut album, Southern Suite, made many year-end-best-of list – plays the Ritz on Sunday.

More

Indie Rock

Blvck Hippie – Monday, June 17

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular indie-rock outfit Blvck Hippie plays Underbelly with Gilt, Divorce Culture and The Understudies on Monday. More