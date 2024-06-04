Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers

By JME Staff
Image
Australian punks Amyl and The Sniffers have shared "U Should Not be Doing That," a cathartic post-punk groover about seizing the day | Courtesy of the artist

Melbourne, Australia punks Amyl and The Sniffers are back with a new stand-alone single, “U Should Not Be Doing That,” their first release since the raucous 2021 full-length album, Comfort to Me.

On “U Should Not Be Doing That,” the group — Amy Taylor, Dec Martens, Gus Romer and Bryce Wilson — trade the roaring menace of their previous releases for something more danceable, and no less cathartic. With big open-chord guitar strums and a Talking Heads-ish groove, Taylor wags a sarcastic finger at her own behaviour, on a song that’s ultimately about seizing the day.

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

