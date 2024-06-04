Song of the Day | “U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers

Australian punks Amyl and The Sniffers have shared "U Should Not be Doing That," a cathartic post-punk groover about seizing the day | Courtesy of the artist

Melbourne, Australia punks Amyl and The Sniffers are back with a new stand-alone single, “U Should Not Be Doing That,” their first release since the raucous 2021 full-length album, Comfort to Me.

On “U Should Not Be Doing That,” the group — Amy Taylor, Dec Martens, Gus Romer and Bryce Wilson — trade the roaring menace of their previous releases for something more danceable, and no less cathartic. With big open-chord guitar strums and a Talking Heads-ish groove, Taylor wags a sarcastic finger at her own behaviour, on a song that’s ultimately about seizing the day.

