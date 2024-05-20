8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jazz Fest, Lionel Richie, Blackwater Sol Revue, Thievery Corporation & More

By JME Staff
Image

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, May 21

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Blue Jay’s popular weekly jazz jam is a great way to kick off what is to be a jazz-heavy week. Every Tuesday, local standouts from the city’s vibrant jazz scene take the stage at the intimate, fun-size Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach. $10 at the door. 

More

Jazz 

Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition – Thursday, May 23

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

For jazzheads, the renowned piano competition is a highlight of the Jazz Festival weekend. Backed by a rhythm section featuring drummer John Lumpkin II and bassist Dennis Marks, some of the nation’s top players tickle the ivories and compete for what’s become a much sought after prize. 

More

Electronic/Fusion

Thievery Corporation – Thursday, May 23

Backyard Stage @ the Amp | St. Augustine 

Though no one would confuse their music for straight-ahead jazz, electro-fusion duo Thievery Corporation is playing this summer’s Newport Jazz Festival. Before that, they play the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday – read more about the band here

More 

Country/Americana 

Dave Eggar “Bristol Lightning” – Thursday, May 23

Friday Musicale | Riverside 

Five-time Grammy-nominated artist and composer, the renowned cellist Dave Eggar brings “Bristol Lightning,” his group exploring the vast range of Americana music – from Copland to blues to bluegrass – to Friday Musicale on Thursday. 

More

Jam

Glass Camels – Friday, May 24

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Grateful Dead acolytes, the jam-heavy band Glass Camels celebrate their 35th anniversary at Underbelly on Friday night. 

More

Jazz

Jacksonville Jazz Festival – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 24-26

Daily’s Place & Metropolitan Park | Downtown Jacksonville

The long-running Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Jacksonville – this year at Daily’s and Met Park – with a lineup of emerging and established jazz artists – Lakecia Benjamin, Gregory Porter, Kenny Barron, Stanley Clarke, Nicholas Payton, Keiko Matsui, the Baylor Project – plus a handful of pop and R&B radio standouts like Joss Stone and Brian McKinight. It’s free to attend. 

More

Soul/Country

JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue – Saturday & Sunday, May 25 & 26

The Amp | St. Augustine

Hometown legend JJ Grey returns for another running of his Blackwater Sol Revue, featuring performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, Lucero, The Allman Betts Band, American Aquarium, G. Love & Special Sauce, Satsang and Anders Osborne, on Saturday and Sunday. 

More

Soul/R&B

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire – Saturday, May 25

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Legendary singer, songwriter and mega pop star Lionel Richie performs with special guests: the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire on Saturday. 

More

