Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions”

By Scott Russell
Image
In a statement, Ngonda describes “Illusions” as “the story of a man who is madly in love with someone and often thinks of the life they could have together | Courtesy of the artist

Just months after releasing his debut album on Daptone Records, London-via-D.C. soul singer-songwriter Jalen Ngonda is back with a brand new single, the bittersweet, Motown-inspired “Illusions.”

A talented purveyor of time-warp soul a la Leon Bridges, Ngonda’s distinctive voice is his most valuable asset, a nimble falsetto that evokes explosive joy and eats high notes for breakfast. On “Illusions,” however, he uses those vocals as a potent tool of subversion, rendering dreamy images of a rosy-eyed romance, only to expose those flashes of passion as “Illusions of / A life and love I’ll never know.”

The track’s timeless, springy groove—buoyed by an abundant bass line, sudden strings and horns, and lush backing vocals—commits to the bit of a life-altering love, and it’s only Ngonda’s occasional reminders, namely in the chorus, that shake you awake from the dream. “Illusions” has such a celebratory vibe, you almost wonder if the reality of it all actually matters. What makes a feeling “real,” anyway?

In a statement, Ngonda describes “Illusions” as “the story of a man who is madly in love with someone and often thinks of the life they could have together. As he awakes one morning, he realizes his infatuations have led him to become delusional from reality given the fact that the love interest knows nothing of his existence.” He cites Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone as an influence on its lyrics, and Motown mainstays like Smokey Robinson and Martha and the Vandellas as influences on the music.

A press release describes “Illusions” as a “glimpse into what Jalen has in store for us for 2024,” so keep an ear out for more from Ngonda and Daptone. The esteemed soul and R&B record label released his full-length debut Come Around And Love Me in September 2023.

For now, Ngonda has a pair of U.S. shows on the horizon—see the details down below.

Jalen Ngonda Tour Dates:

3/2/24 – Brooklyn NY – Sultan Room 

3/3/24 – Washington DC – Union Stage @ Hyatt House

In this article: Daptone, Illusions, Jalen Ngonda, JME, New music, review and single

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst”
Feb. 28, 2024

DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst

Featured image for “Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things””
Feb. 28, 2024

Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things”

Featured image for “Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown”
Feb. 28, 2024

Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown

Featured image for “Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival”
Feb. 27, 2024

Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival

Featured image for “L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is””
Feb. 27, 2024

L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is”

Featured image for “Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward”
Feb. 26, 2024

Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward

Featured image for “Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty””
Feb. 23, 2024

Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17”
Feb. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | February 17”
Feb. 22, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | February 17

Featured image for “Here’s How Jax Indie-Rockers Seagate Use Analog & Digital Gear to Achieve their Garage-y Sound”
Feb. 21, 2024

Here’s How Jax Indie-Rockers Seagate Use Analog & Digital Gear to Achieve their Garage-y Sound

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Four Seasons - Symphony in 60 The Four Seasons – Symphony in 60 Jacksonville Symphony with Adelya Nartadjieva Jacoby Symphony Hall Thu. 02/29 @ 6:30 PM Morley and Chris Bruce featuring Dave Eggar Morley and Chris Bruce featuring Dave Eggar Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Thu. 02/29 @ 7:00 PM B2wins B2wins Ritz Theater & Museum Thu. 02/29 @ 8:00 PM Ekkstacy Ekkstacy with Alex Sucks Underbelly Thu. 02/29 @ 8:00 PM Songwriters Night hosted by Andy Zipf Songwriters Night hosted by Andy Zipf with Sun Child, Caitlin Mahoney and Souvineer Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 02/29 @ 8:00 PM Swill Swill with Xs for Eyes and Slow Comply Rain Dogs Fri. 03/1 @ 7:00 PM Alice Wallace Alice Wallace Cafe Eleven Fri. 03/1 @ 8:00 PM Steve Hackett Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty The Florida Theatre Fri. 03/1 @ 8:00 PM The Beach Boys The Beach Boys The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 03/2 @ 7:30 PM Grupo Niche Grupo Niche The Florida Theatre Sat. 03/2 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…