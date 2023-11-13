Noname | Tiny Desk Concert

By Ashley Pointer
Image
Noname performs a Tiny Desk concert Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. | Credit: Photo: Michael Zamora/NPR

Out of the thousand and some Tiny Desk concerts to date, it’s seldom an artist returns to the Desk. But when they do, there are a couple requirements: come in a new iteration or present something completely different. In this case, the Chicago-bred, emcee-activist Noname does both when she performs some revolutionary raps from her third album, Sundial, and premieres an unreleased single from hip-hop trio Ghetto Sage, made up of her and frequent collaborators, Smino and Saba.

A lot has changed since Fatimah Warner dropped her classic debut, Telefone, in 2016 and made her first appearance behind the Tiny Desk in 2017. She released a stunning follow-up, Room 25, and she even briefly paused her music career to delve deep into her work as an activist. However, holding a mirror up to herself, her community and the music industry is a signature that persists across her career, and even more so on her album Sundial.

Photo: Michael Zamora/NPR

Complemented by her dynamic six-piece band, she performs a few selects from this album including the gospel-infused “hold me down,” which Noname describes perfectly as “a petty love letter to my community.” Then she gets into “boomboom” featuring the vocalist Ayoni, who delivers a raw and powerful performance. She then invites Smino and Saba up to perform the unreleased “kush and love songs,” delivering clever and conscious bars on top of a swing groove. Concluding the show in true Noname fashion with “balloons,” she asks the audience: “Where better to do my most controversial song than NPR? Real journalism.”

SET LIST

  • “namesake”
  • “hold me down”
  • “boomboom” (feat. Ayoni)
  • “Don’t Forget about me”
  • “kush and love songs” (as Ghetto Sage)
  • “balloons”

MUSICIANS

  • Noname: vocals
  • Smino: vocals
  • Saba: vocals
  • Ayoni: vocals
  • Greg Paul: drums
  • Brooke Skye: bass
  • Cisco Swank: keys, vocals
  • David Otis: sax, effects
  • Kamilah: vocals, loop station
  • Claudia Abena: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Ashley Pointer
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Assistant: Josephine Nyuoni
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Noname and Tiny Desk

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “New Music Friday | The Beatles’ AI Deep Cut, CARTOONS, Yaya Bey and More”
Nov. 10, 2023

New Music Friday | The Beatles’ AI Deep Cut, CARTOONS, Yaya Bey and More

Featured image for “Tracy Chapman Becomes the First Black Person to win Song of the Year at the CMAs”
Nov. 10, 2023

Tracy Chapman Becomes the First Black Person to win Song of the Year at the CMAs

Featured image for “2024 Grammy Award Nominations Led by SZA, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers”
Nov. 10, 2023

2024 Grammy Award Nominations Led by SZA, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 10”
Nov. 10, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 10

Featured image for “Live Sessions | SoCal Surf-Jazz Duo The Mattson 2 Drenched in Reverb at Hotel Palms”
Nov. 09, 2023

Live Sessions | SoCal Surf-Jazz Duo The Mattson 2 Drenched in Reverb at Hotel Palms

Featured image for “King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Detail 2024 Tour, Including St. Augustine Stop”
Nov. 08, 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Detail 2024 Tour, Including St. Augustine Stop

Featured image for “15 Years After the Internet Broke Them, the Black Kids Have Outlasted the Blogs ”
Nov. 08, 2023

15 Years After the Internet Broke Them, the Black Kids Have Outlasted the Blogs 

Featured image for “Local Psych-Heads Yaupon Holly Double Down and Break the Bank with their Latest Pummeling Single ”
Nov. 08, 2023

Local Psych-Heads Yaupon Holly Double Down and Break the Bank with their Latest Pummeling Single 

Featured image for “Lineup Announcement | Ft. Mose Jazz & Blues Series to Feature Common, Wynton Marsalis, Keb Mo and More”
Nov. 07, 2023

Lineup Announcement | Ft. Mose Jazz & Blues Series to Feature Common, Wynton Marsalis, Keb Mo and More

Featured image for “The Beatles’ “Now and Then” is a Wistful Curiosity, 45 Years in the Making”
Nov. 06, 2023

The Beatles’ “Now and Then” is a Wistful Curiosity, 45 Years in the Making

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Baked Shrimp Baked Shrimp Jack Rabbits Tue. 11/14 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/14 @ 7:00 PM Popa Chubby Popa Chubby Cafe Eleven Tue. 11/14 @ 8:00 PM Black Kids Black Kids with Luci Lind Intuition Ale Works Wed. 11/15 @ 7:00 PM Scream At The Sky Scream At The Sky with The Medenhall Experiment Jack Rabbits Wed. 11/15 @ 7:00 PM Straight No Chaser: “Sleighin’ It Tour” Straight No Chaser: “Sleighin’ It Tour” The Florida Theatre Wed. 11/15 @ 7:30 PM Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (rescheduled) Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (rescheduled) The Florida Theatre Thu. 11/16 @ 7:00 PM Vanessa Collier Vanessa Collier Cafe Eleven Thu. 11/16 @ 8:00 PM In This Moment In This Moment with Ice Nine Kills, Avatar and New Years Day Daily’s Place Fri. 11/17 @ 6:15 PM "Home Alone" “Home Alone” Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…