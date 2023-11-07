Lineup Announcement | Ft. Mose Jazz & Blues Series to Feature Common, Wynton Marsalis, Keb Mo and More

Four of the five headliners for February's Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series in St. Johns County (from top left) Common, Wynton Marsalis, Cristone "Kingfish" Ingram and Keb Mo | Courtesy of the artists

Now in its third year, the annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series continues to bring high-profile musical artists to increase awareness and honor For Mose: the St. Augustine landmark that is the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in the nation.

This year’s scheduled performances include rapper-actor Common (Thursday, February 8); New-Orleans-style jazz is celebrated with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Friday, February 9); traditional jazz heritage is represented with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Saturday, February 10); the next wave of blues artists is on deck with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with Taj Farrant (Friday, February 16) and popular modern-blues singer Keb’ Mo’ closes down the festival (Saturday, February 17).

Held at the historic site in February, 2024, the refrain for this year’s five-event lineup is seemingly Grammy Winners, with the majority of the performers boasting that coveted recording-artist award along with Oscars, Emmys, and blues awards. A portion of all tickets sales benefit the Fort Mose Historical Society.

Tickets for the third annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, November 10 and are available at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and here.