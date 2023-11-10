All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 10

On her debut studio album, Heaven Knows, the English singer and producer PinkPantheress navigates a heady mix of gothic horror and blissful solitude. It’s a record that reflects on the ways we survive trauma only to exist in a kind of uncertain purgatory — alive, unsure of the future and, ultimately, how it’s OK to not be OK. We open this week’s show with a listen and debate which side the album lands most on: dark melancholy or life-affirming joy.
We’ve also got a meticulously recreated cover of Bob Dylan‘s legendary, 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert from Cat Power, an elegant and seductive new album from the Chilean artist Mon LaFerte and more. NPR Music’s Ann Powers joins critic and writer LaTesha Harris and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best albums out on Nov. 10.
Featured Albums:
- PinkPantheress — Heaven Knows
Featured Songs: “Another Life (feat. Rema),” “Nice to Meet You (feat. Central Cee),” “Blue”
- Cat Power — Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Concert Hall
Featured Songs: “Fourth Time Around,” “Ballad of a Thin Man,” “She Belongs to Me,” “Just Like a Woman”
- Mon LaFerte — Autopoiética
Featured Songs: “Autopoiética,” “Tenochtitlán,” “40 y MM,” “Casta Diva”
- Aïsha Devi — Death is Home
Featured Song: “Immortelle”
- mxmtoon — plum blossom (revisited)
Featured Song: “1-800-DATEME (revisited)”
- Chris Stapleton — Higher
Featured Song: “White Horse”
- Lila Blue — Sweet Pea
Featured Song: “Sweat Pea”
- Aesop Rock — Integrated Tech Solutions
Featured Song: “Infinity Fill Goose Down”
- R.E.M. — Up
Featured Song: “Lotus”
