Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

By JME Staff
Dehd press phto
Dehd's 2022 full-length debut for Fat Possum Records was a college-radio triumph. The trio plays Underbelly on October 13. | Alexa Viscius, courtesy of the artist

Powerhouse Chicago-based three-piece Dehd announced both a run of late-summer dates (many of which are in support of electronic-folk band Sylvan Esso) and a fall tour of North America, which includes a stop at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on October 13. 

The post-punk trio’s 2022 full-length album Blue Skies showcases the band’s knack for reverb-drenched garage rock and harmonious earworms, while solidifying the band’s status as darlings of noncommercial radio. On songs like the album’s lead-single, “Bad Love,” the band stampedes as it uplifts, promoting accountability, forgiveness and progress with raucous energy. 

Blue Skies followed 2020’s Flower of Devotion, which Pitchfork voted Best New Music upon the record’s release. The band – made up of Emily Kempf (bass, vocals), Jason Balla (vocals, guitar) and drummer Eric McGrady – is a veritable DIY-breakthrough-success story, signing to unimpeachably cool Mississippi indie imprint Fat Possum Records before dropping their latest tour de force. 

Dehd plays Jack Rabbits on Friday, October 13 with support from electro-pop artist Sarah Grace White. Tickets are on sale now.

In this article: Bad Love, Blue Skies, Chicago, concert, Dehd, Fat Possum, Flower of Devotion, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, Live music and post-punk

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Juan Rollan Quartet Shows Some Love for John Coltrane’s Iconic Spiritual-Jazz Masterpiece”
Sep. 20, 2023

Juan Rollan Quartet Shows Some Love for John Coltrane’s Iconic Spiritual-Jazz Masterpiece

Featured image for “Rawayana | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 19, 2023

Rawayana | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Allison Russell Wants to Make Waves”
Sep. 19, 2023

Allison Russell Wants to Make Waves

Featured image for “Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight”
Sep. 19, 2023

Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight

Featured image for “As Eureka Springs, Cory Driscoll Expands His Sonic Vision with New Single, “The Mirage””
Sep. 19, 2023

As Eureka Springs, Cory Driscoll Expands His Sonic Vision with New Single, “The Mirage”

Featured image for “On “Hits,” Jacksonville’s BlissFund Utilizes a Reductionist Approach to Blend Folk and Rock”
Sep. 18, 2023

On “Hits,” Jacksonville’s BlissFund Utilizes a Reductionist Approach to Blend Folk and Rock

Featured image for “Animal Collective Are of Two Minds on Hypnotic New Single “Gem & I””
Sep. 18, 2023

Animal Collective Are of Two Minds on Hypnotic New Single “Gem & I”

Featured image for “Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence”
Sep. 16, 2023

Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 15”
Sep. 15, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 15

Featured image for ““The Long Journey Home” is a New Kind of Blues for Buffalo Nichols”
Sep. 15, 2023

“The Long Journey Home” is a New Kind of Blues for Buffalo Nichols

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Brett Young Brett Young with Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 09/21 @ 7:00 PM Cardiel Cardiel with Chalk Tiger and Yaupon Holly Jack Rabbits Thu. 09/21 @ 7:00 PM Scowl Scowl with Militarie Gun and MS Paint Underbelly Thu. 09/21 @ 7:00 PM Songwriters Night hosted by Andy Zipf Songwriters Night hosted by Andy Zipf with Ricky Kendall and Lauris Vidal Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 09/21 @ 8:00 PM Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 09/21 @ 8:00 PM Two-Day Francis Field Showcase Two-Day Francis Field Showcase with The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, and more Francis Field Fri. 09/22 @ 12:00 PM Guttermouth Guttermouth with Flag On Fire, The Longest Hall and Neverender Kona Skatepark Fri. 09/22 @ 6:00 PM Ramona & The Riot, Josh Gluck & the Family Tree, and more Ramona & The Riot, Josh Gluck & the Family Tree, and more Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/22 @ 6:00 PM Jackie Stranger, Bad Dog Mama, and more Jackie Stranger, Bad Dog Mama, and more Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Dog Rose Brewing Fri. 09/22 @ 7:00 PM Ne-Yo Ne-Yo with Robin Thicke and Mario Daily’s Place Fri. 09/22 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…