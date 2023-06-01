Playlist | Best New Music of May

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the best new music emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze includes the lead single from Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu‘s sophomore record, a reworked and live Sylvan Esso track and new music from perennial hard-rockers Queens of the Stone Age. Also, Lana Del Ray joins her father for a tune, and NO ID teams with Saba on a new mixtape. And more surprises abound: like a previously unreleased Fleetwood Mac cover by Animal Collective.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including new tunes from Duval goth-rockers Glass Chapel, an earnest folk tune from Sun Child and a collab between Jax emcees Easyin2D and Mecca thA Marvelous. Dig in below.

Many of the songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.