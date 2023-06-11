Best Concerts this Week in Jacksonville | June 12-18

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Jazz

Taylor Roberts – Monday, June 12

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts begins his monthly residency at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Monday, playing cuts from his latest full-length, Homecoming. Read our feature on Roberts’ new record.

Indie/Jazz

Jared Mattson – Wednesday, June 14

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Fresh off the release of his debut solo album, Mattson 2 guitarist and occasional Toro Y Moi collaborator Jared Mattson visits the Walrus on Wednesday as part of the Peanut release tour.

Rock

My Morning Jacket – Thursday, June 15

The Amp | St. Augustine

Popular alt-rockers My Morning Jacket visit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday.

Hip Hop

L.O.V.E. Fest – Friday, June 16

Riverside YMCA Parking Lot | Riverside

Popular Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture presents, and headlines, this outdoor, festival-style concert with performances by Jax artists Ebonique, Huan.

Indie Rock

flipturn – Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17 – SOLD OUT

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Ascendant Jax-by-way-of-Fernandina indie-rock group flipturn plays two nights at Intuition beginning Friday. Both shows are currently sold out. (Watch a video of the band playing on the JME Soundstage).

Roots

Dom Flemons – Saturday, June 17 – SOLD OUT

The Waterworks | St. Augustine

Folk and roots-music acolyte and uber-talented multi-instrumentalist, Dom Flemons (Carolina Chocolate Drops) plays the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday.

Jazz

Dayna Stephens – Sunday, June 18

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville

Heavyweight jazz saxophonist and composer Dayna Stephens performs as part of the Jazz Discovery Series at James Weldon Johnson Park on Sunday.

