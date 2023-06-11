Best Concerts this Week in Jacksonville | June 12-18

My Morning Jacket, flipturn, Dom Flemons, L.O.V.E. Fest, Jazz Discovery Series, Jared Mattson and more
Jazz
Taylor Roberts – Monday, June 12
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts begins his monthly residency at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Monday, playing cuts from his latest full-length, Homecoming. Read our feature on Roberts’ new record.
Indie/Jazz
Jared Mattson – Wednesday, June 14
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Fresh off the release of his debut solo album, Mattson 2 guitarist and occasional Toro Y Moi collaborator Jared Mattson visits the Walrus on Wednesday as part of the Peanut release tour.
Rock
My Morning Jacket – Thursday, June 15
The Amp | St. Augustine
Popular alt-rockers My Morning Jacket visit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday.
Hip Hop
L.O.V.E. Fest – Friday, June 16
Riverside YMCA Parking Lot | Riverside
Popular Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture presents, and headlines, this outdoor, festival-style concert with performances by Jax artists Ebonique, Huan.
Indie Rock
flipturn – Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17 – SOLD OUT
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Ascendant Jax-by-way-of-Fernandina indie-rock group flipturn plays two nights at Intuition beginning Friday. Both shows are currently sold out. (Watch a video of the band playing on the JME Soundstage).
Roots
Dom Flemons – Saturday, June 17 – SOLD OUT
The Waterworks | St. Augustine
Folk and roots-music acolyte and uber-talented multi-instrumentalist, Dom Flemons (Carolina Chocolate Drops) plays the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday.
Jazz
Dayna Stephens – Sunday, June 18
James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville
Heavyweight jazz saxophonist and composer Dayna Stephens performs as part of the Jazz Discovery Series at James Weldon Johnson Park on Sunday.