Best Concerts this Week in Jacksonville | June 12-18

Jazz 

Taylor Roberts – Monday, June 12

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts begins his monthly residency at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Monday, playing cuts from his latest full-length, Homecoming. Read our feature on Roberts’ new record. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie/Jazz

Jared Mattson – Wednesday, June 14

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Fresh off the release of his debut solo album, Mattson 2 guitarist and occasional Toro Y Moi collaborator Jared Mattson visits the Walrus on Wednesday as part of the Peanut release tour. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

My Morning Jacket – Thursday, June 15 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Popular alt-rockers My Morning Jacket visit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Hip Hop

L.O.V.E. Fest – Friday, June 16

Riverside YMCA Parking Lot | Riverside 

Popular Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture presents, and headlines, this outdoor, festival-style concert with performances by Jax artists Ebonique, Huan.

Watch | FREE | Map 

Indie Rock 

flipturn – Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17 – SOLD OUT 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

Ascendant Jax-by-way-of-Fernandina indie-rock group flipturn plays two nights at Intuition beginning Friday. Both shows are currently sold out. (Watch a video of the band playing on the JME Soundstage). 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Roots 

Dom Flemons – Saturday, June 17 – SOLD OUT  

The Waterworks | St. Augustine 

Folk and roots-music acolyte and uber-talented multi-instrumentalist, Dom Flemons (Carolina Chocolate Drops) plays the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Jazz 

Dayna Stephens – Sunday, June 18 

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville 

Heavyweight jazz saxophonist and composer Dayna Stephens performs as part of the Jazz Discovery Series at James Weldon Johnson Park on Sunday. 

Watch | FREE | Map 

