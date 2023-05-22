Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28

Zach Bryan, Jax Jazz Fest, Acid Mothers Temple, Pierce the Veil and more
Country
Zach Bryan – Tuesday, May 23
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Billboard country chart-topper Zach Bryan plays VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday night.
Jazz
Jacksonville Jazz Festival – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 26-28
Various Locations | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to the urban core for three days of free shows on two stages. Highlights of this year’s unimpeachably jazzy lineup include legendary bassist Ron Carter, Latin jazz piano great Eddie Palmieri and scholarly trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, plus contemporary climbers and local standouts.
Psychedelic/Experimental
Acid Mothers Temple – Friday, May 26
The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville
Experimental juggernauts, Japanese psychedelic rock band Acid Mothers Temple performs with Georgia improvisational-psych band ST37 and locals Madre Vaca and Majestic Mother on the loading docks of the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit center on Friday.
Local Indie
Parks and Razz – Saturday, May 27
Kona Skatepark | Arlington
Local rock group Parks and Razz headline a bill featuring FLUXE and animal 19 at the clubhouse inside Kona Skatepark on Saturday.
Rock
Pierce the Veil, The Used – Sunday, May 28
The Amp | St. Augustine
A night of heavy rock at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, emo-post-punkers Pierce the Veil and alt-rock band The Used perform with DonBronco and Deathbyromy on Sunday.