Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28

Zach Bryan, Jax Jazz Fest, Acid Mothers Temple, Pierce the Veil and more

By JME Staff
Image

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Country

Zach Bryan – Tuesday, May 23

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Billboard country chart-topper Zach Bryan plays VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Jazz 

Jacksonville Jazz Festival – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 26-28

Various Locations | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to the urban core for three days of free shows on two stages. Highlights of this year’s unimpeachably jazzy lineup include legendary bassist Ron Carter, Latin jazz piano great Eddie Palmieri and scholarly trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, plus contemporary climbers and local standouts. 

Watch | FREE | Interactive Guide 

Psychedelic/Experimental

Acid Mothers Temple – Friday, May 26 

The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville

Experimental juggernauts, Japanese psychedelic rock band Acid Mothers Temple performs with Georgia improvisational-psych band ST37 and locals Madre Vaca and Majestic Mother on the loading docks of the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit center on Friday. 

Watch | Free | Map

Local Indie

Parks and Razz – Saturday, May 27

Kona Skatepark | Arlington 

Local rock group Parks and Razz headline a bill featuring FLUXE and animal 19 at the clubhouse inside Kona Skatepark on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock

Pierce the Veil, The Used – Sunday, May 28

The Amp | St. Augustine

A night of heavy rock at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, emo-post-punkers Pierce the Veil and alt-rock band The Used perform with DonBronco and Deathbyromy on Sunday.  

Watch | Tickets | Map 

