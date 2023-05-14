Best Live Music in Jax This Week | May 15-21

The Psychedelic Furs, Winona Forever, Songwriter's Night, '90s nostalgia and more

By JME Staff
Psychedelic Furs press photo
Ushers of the new wave, the legendary Psychedelic Furs play the Florida Theatre this week | Courtesy of the artist

New Wave 

The Psychedelic Furs – Tuesday, May 16

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Iconic British new wave band The Psychedelic Furs plays the Florida Theatre on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Singer/Songwriter

Kirk Whalen, Charlie Shuck, Ryan Walker – Thursday, May 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Jax-based singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this monthly writers-in-the-round style show at Blue Jay. This month’s lineup features local bards Kirk Whalen, Charlie Shuck and Ryan Walker. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Garage Rock 

Halfway Hounds, Tidal Daze – Friday, May 19

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Warehouse Studios proprietor Ryan Turk’s latest garage-y project Halfway Hounds plays Underbelly with local indie post-punks Tidal Daze on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Nostalgia 

Vanilla Ice, Spin Doctors – Saturday, May 20 

Francis Field | St. Augustine

GenX chart-toppers Vanilla Ice and Spin Doctors headline the third annual As If! 90’s Fest, taking place at Francis Field in St. Augustine on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie Rock 

Winona Forever, Corey Kilgannon, Erica Reese – Saturday, May 20 

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Canadian indie band Winona Forever visits The Walrus with support from local singer-songwriters Corey Kilgannon and Erica Reese on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

