Best Live Music in Jax This Week | May 15-21

The Psychedelic Furs, Winona Forever, Songwriter's Night, '90s nostalgia and more
New Wave
The Psychedelic Furs – Tuesday, May 16
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Iconic British new wave band The Psychedelic Furs plays the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.
Singer/Songwriter
Kirk Whalen, Charlie Shuck, Ryan Walker – Thursday, May 18
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Jax-based singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this monthly writers-in-the-round style show at Blue Jay. This month’s lineup features local bards Kirk Whalen, Charlie Shuck and Ryan Walker.
Garage Rock
Halfway Hounds, Tidal Daze – Friday, May 19
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Warehouse Studios proprietor Ryan Turk’s latest garage-y project Halfway Hounds plays Underbelly with local indie post-punks Tidal Daze on Friday.
Nostalgia
Vanilla Ice, Spin Doctors – Saturday, May 20
Francis Field | St. Augustine
GenX chart-toppers Vanilla Ice and Spin Doctors headline the third annual As If! 90’s Fest, taking place at Francis Field in St. Augustine on Saturday.
Indie Rock
Winona Forever, Corey Kilgannon, Erica Reese – Saturday, May 20
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Canadian indie band Winona Forever visits The Walrus with support from local singer-songwriters Corey Kilgannon and Erica Reese on Saturday.