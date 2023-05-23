Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000

By Juliana Kim
Image

Kurt Cobain’s black Fender Stratocaster is covered in scratches and chipped wood. The names of Cobain and his former band, Nirvana, are misspelled. And the guitar itself, which was once smashed and put back together, is no longer playable.

But on Saturday, the broken guitar was sold at Julien’s Auctions for a whopping $596,000 — nearly 10 times more than the opening price — showing that the adoration for the rock icon is alive and well nearly 30 years after he died.

“Items from Kurt Cobain or Nirvana are becoming more difficult to obtain and they are one of the highest in terms of collectability of all rock bands,” Darren Julien, the CEO of Julien’s Auctions, told NPR.

Cobain was known to have destroyed multiple Fender Stratocasters during his career. This particular instrument was wrecked while Cobain and his band worked on their landmark album, Nevermind, in the early 1990s.

The guitar was eventually repaired and gifted to his friend and musical collaborator, Mark Lanegan of the Screaming Trees.

“Hell-o Mark! Love, Your Pal, Kurdt Kobain / Washed up rockstar,” Cobain wrote in silver marker on the body of the guitar. Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl also signed their names.

“This artifact is particularly special,” Julien said.

Other iconic references on the Fender Stratocaster is the inscription “Boddah Lives,” scratched into the neck plate, which refers to Cobain’s childhood imaginary friend. The guitar’s case also includes the phrase “Abort Christ” written in large white letters.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: auction, Dave Grohl, Guitar, Kurt Cobain, Mark Lanegan, Nirvana, NPR Music, rock and Screaming Trees

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl”
May. 23, 2023

On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl

Featured image for “JME Staff Picks | 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
May. 22, 2023

JME Staff Picks | 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Featured image for “Longtime Duval Musician Britt Traynham Authors and Illustrates New Book, ‘Portraits In Jazz’”
May. 22, 2023

Longtime Duval Musician Britt Traynham Authors and Illustrates New Book, ‘Portraits In Jazz’

Featured image for “PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place”
May. 22, 2023

PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place

Featured image for “Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28”
May. 22, 2023

Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28

Featured image for “Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer”
May. 19, 2023

Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer

Featured image for “With Jazz Fest After Dark and More, the City’s Music Scene Extends the Breadth, and hours, of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Weekend”
May. 19, 2023

With Jazz Fest After Dark and More, the City’s Music Scene Extends the Breadth, and hours, of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Weekend

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 19”
May. 19, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 19

Featured image for “On “Hazy,” Gainesville Garage Rockers bed bug guru Share a Dreamy Pummel of Fuzz”
May. 17, 2023

On “Hazy,” Gainesville Garage Rockers bed bug guru Share a Dreamy Pummel of Fuzz

Featured image for “Japanese Band, Experimental Psychedelic Rockers Acid Mothers Temple, to Play for Free at the Jessie”
May. 16, 2023

Japanese Band, Experimental Psychedelic Rockers Acid Mothers Temple, to Play for Free at the Jessie

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Brit Floyd Brit Floyd 50th "Dark Side of the Moon" Anniversary The Florida Theatre Tue. 05/23 @ 8:00 PM Bob Dylan’s 82nd bday celebration Bob Dylan’s 82nd bday celebration Underbelly Wed. 05/24 @ 7:00 PM The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 The Florida Theatre Thu. 05/25 @ 6:00 PM Mason Pace Mason Pace with Cinema Stereo and Lifted Riffs 1904 Music Hall Thu. 05/25 @ 7:00 PM Panchinko Panchinko with Horse Jumper of Love and LSD and the Search for God Underbelly Thu. 05/25 @ 7:00 PM Ballyhoo! Ballyhoo! Cafe Eleven Thu. 05/25 @ 8:00 PM Calahoney Calahoney Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 05/25 @ 8:00 PM JME Presents | Acid Mothers Temple @ The Jessie JME Presents | Acid Mothers Temple @ The Jessie w/ ST 37, Majestic Mother & Madre Vaca The Jessie Fri. 05/26 @ 6:00 PM Rick Springfield Rick Springfield Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 05/26 @ 7:30 PM The Jacksonville Symphony The Jacksonville Symphony Beaches Fine Arts Series St. Pauls by-the-sea Episcopal Church Fri. 05/26 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…