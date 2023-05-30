Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville

By JME Staff
Jared Mattson press photo
Courtesy of the artist

Jared Mattson — guitarist and bassist for the formidable San Diego surf-jazz duo Mattson 2 — has announced his first, solo North American tour, with a stop in Jacksonville. Following the release of his critically adored debut, Peanut (out now on Chaz Bundick, AKA Toro Y Moi‘s Company Records), Mattson is hitting the road. The 20-date Peanut Release Tour will bring Mattson to The Walrus in Murray Hill on Wednesday, June 14 as part of our JME Presents Music Discovery Series.

For those who’ve followed the trajectory of the Mattson 2 — the duo Jared founded with twin brother Jonathan Mattson — the warbly, psychedelic experimentations and spiritual explorations of Peanut will come as no surprise. In recent years the brothers have become evermore consistent collaborators with Toro Y Moi, even performing on the eclectic polymath’s acclaimed 2022 album MAHAL.

Building on the Mattson 2’s 2019 full-length Paradise, Peanut finds Jared traversing more dream pop than the surf-inflected hard bop that first garnered his SoCal duo a national audience. On songs like the meditative “Burn Down Babylon, “Please Come Here” (which is sung in Japanese) and the Ween cover “She Wanted to Leave,” Mattson demonstrates the mastery and dexterity of his primary instrument (guitar) for which he’s long been known, a budding confidence in his vocal delivery and an imaginative approach to song structure.

Released in late March, Peanut is available on all streaming services. Songs from the new record are in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

Jared Mattson plays the Walrus in Murray Hill on Wednesday, June 14 as part of our JME Presents Music Discovery Series. Tickets are on sale now.

