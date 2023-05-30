Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition

By JME Staff
Flipturn press photo
Credit: Amanda Laferriere, courtesy of the artist

With the momentum of roughly two years of touring behind them — including a completely-sold-out 19-date run in February — Jax-based indie rock band Flipturn has announced a homecoming show. Two shows, in fact, at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works in Downtown Jacksonville on June 16 and 17.

Mixing mature pop melodies with earnest lyrics and raw energy, the mostly-Fernandina-Beach-bred quintet of Dillon Basse (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass), Mitch Fountain (synth) and Devon VonBalson (drums) built a passionate following with a string of single and EP releases and a reputation for catharsis-inducing live performances even before signing with unimpeachably cool Nashville label Dualtone in the summer of 2022. From the groove-forward indie-rock of “Sad Disco” to the subaqueous dream-pop of “Whales” to the melancholy anthem “Brooklyn Baby,” Flipturn’s Dualtone debut, Shadowglow, is a showcase of the band’s immense range and effortless synergy.

The band returns to Jacksonville to play Intuition on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The shows are part of our JME Presents series. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 2 at noon.

In this article: Brooklyn Baby, Dualtone, Flipturn, Indie rock, Intuition Ale Works, jacksonville, Sad Disco and Shadowglow

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On “Foreign Rain,” Jax Goth-Rockers Glass Chapel Channel ’80s Synth-Pop”
May. 30, 2023

On “Foreign Rain,” Jax Goth-Rockers Glass Chapel Channel ’80s Synth-Pop

Featured image for “Jazz Returns to the Jacksonville Symphony”
May. 30, 2023

Jazz Returns to the Jacksonville Symphony

Featured image for “Little Moon | Tiny Desk Concert”
May. 30, 2023

Little Moon | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville”
May. 30, 2023

Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Best Concerts in Jacksonville | May 29 – June 4”
May. 29, 2023

Best Concerts in Jacksonville | May 29 – June 4

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26”
May. 27, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26

Featured image for “Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023”
May. 25, 2023

Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023

Featured image for “Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 83”
May. 24, 2023

Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 83

Featured image for “On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl”
May. 23, 2023

On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl

Featured image for “Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000”
May. 23, 2023

Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Charlie Puth Charlie Puth Daily’s Place Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM The Happy Together Tour The Happy Together Tour The Turtles, Little Anthony, and more The Florida Theatre Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM Hymn for Her Hymn for Her Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 06/1 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 06/2 @ 5:00 PM Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Jack Rabbits Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM JP Soars & The Red Hots JP Soars & The Red Hots Cafe Eleven Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Sierra Ferrell Sierra Ferrell Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 06/3 @ 5:00 PM Haute Tension Haute Tension w/ Bad Madonna, Shine and the Shakers The Walrus Sat. 06/3 @ 7:00 PM ULTIMATE FLOYD - A Tribute To Pink Floyd ULTIMATE FLOYD – A Tribute To Pink Floyd Underbelly Sat. 06/3 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…