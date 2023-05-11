Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

By JME Staff
Dehd press phto
Dehd's 2022 full-length debut for Fat Possum Records was a college-radio triumph. The trio plays Underbelly on October 13. | Alexa Viscius, courtesy of the artist

Powerhouse Chicago-based three-piece Dehd announced both a run of late-summer dates (many of which are in support of electronic-folk band Sylvan Esso) and a fall tour of North America, which includes a stop at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville on October 13. 

The post-punk trio’s 2022 full-length album Blue Skies showcases the band’s knack for reverb-drenched garage rock and harmonious earworms, while solidifying the band’s status as darlings of noncommercial radio. On songs like the album’s lead-single, “Bad Love,” the band stampedes as it uplifts, promoting accountability, forgiveness and progress with raucous energy. 

Blue Skies followed 2020’s Flower of Devotion, which Pitchfork voted Best New Music upon the record’s release. The band – made up of Emily Kempf (bass, vocals), Jason Balla (vocals, guitar) and drummer Eric McGrady – is a veritable DIY-breakthrough-success story, signing to unimpeachably cool Mississippi indie imprint Fat Possum Records before dropping their latest tour de force. 

Dehd plays Underbelly on Friday, October 13 with support from electro-pop artist Sarah Grace White. Tickets are on sale now.

