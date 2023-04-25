Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Submissions

By JME Staff
Ebony Payne-English performing
Jacksonville artist Ebony Payne-English's entry into the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest. Payen-English's video was featured alongside the NPR Music staff's favorite entry videos on the Top Shelf program | Screen grab from YouTube

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2023, with a new panel of judges and another opportunity for unsigned artists to earn an invite to perform on the revered, improvised stage in front of Bob Boilen’s desk at NPR Music HQ.

  • Listen to our interview with Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen and producer Bobby Carter.

Tens of thousands of musicians submitted their videos before the March 13 deadline — including nearly two-dozen artists from in and around Jacksonville —  deadline in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series. 

Checkout the entries from our region below and keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of this year’s winner.

Jacksonville

Ebony Payne-English – Kuongoza

Headsy – Im You Man (Human)

Bad Madonna – Jaded

Antonio Colón – Try and Take My Joy

Jestine – Ms. Cutter Rose

Angela Dawn Bussone – Almost Love

Severed+Said – Paranoid Incantations

The Citrus Trees – Foxhole

I Like Dandelions – Aunts & Uncles

Sephi Affa – The Bells

Noble SoundZ 22 – Antidote

Kelly Triplett – I Built. A Little House

St. Augustine

The Bridge Street Vibe – Expectations

Dave O – Lulu City

Anastasia Forrest – Bots & Botox

Kirk Whalen – Trading Today

John IV Dickie – Old Familiar Places

Total 0 Votes
In this article: 2023, Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, entries, jacksonville, NPR Music, st. augustine, submissions, Tiny Desk Concert and Tiny Desk Contest

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Unexpected Essentials that Helped Jax Experimental Act golfer two Create ‘bl00db4th6000’”
Apr. 25, 2023

The Unexpected Essentials that Helped Jax Experimental Act golfer two Create ‘bl00db4th6000’

Featured image for “JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are Here to Blow Up your Function”
Apr. 24, 2023

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are Here to Blow Up your Function

Featured image for “Best Live Music in Jacksonville | April 24-30”
Apr. 23, 2023

Best Live Music in Jacksonville | April 24-30

Featured image for “On “True,” Tidal Daze Offers their Own Brand of Post-Punk Sentimentality”
Apr. 21, 2023

On “True,” Tidal Daze Offers their Own Brand of Post-Punk Sentimentality

Featured image for “Five Essential Mdou Moctar Tracks”
Apr. 20, 2023

Five Essential Mdou Moctar Tracks

Featured image for “Why Frank Ocean’s Long-Anticipated Coachella Performance was a Mixed Bag”
Apr. 18, 2023

Why Frank Ocean’s Long-Anticipated Coachella Performance was a Mixed Bag

Featured image for “Jax Rock Band Racewall Mosquitoes Share New Video for “Vagabond””
Apr. 18, 2023

Jax Rock Band Racewall Mosquitoes Share New Video for “Vagabond”

Featured image for “Duval Hip-Hop Artist Mecca thA Marvelous gets Contemplative on “Relapse””
Apr. 18, 2023

Duval Hip-Hop Artist Mecca thA Marvelous gets Contemplative on “Relapse”

Featured image for “Record Store Day 2023 | Here’s What To Expect on RSD in Jax ”
Apr. 17, 2023

Record Store Day 2023 | Here’s What To Expect on RSD in Jax 

Featured image for “Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville”
Apr. 17, 2023

Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Billy Idol Billy Idol The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 04/25 @ 7:00 PM Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with John Waite The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Wed. 04/26 @ 7:00 PM Victor Wainwright & Friends Victor Wainwright & Friends Cafe Eleven Wed. 04/26 @ 8:00 PM Chris Lane Chris Lane with Cumberland and Dylan Gerard Riverfront Plaza Thu. 04/27 @ 5:00 PM Bassel & The Supernaturals Bassel & The Supernaturals Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 04/27 @ 8:00 PM Palmettos and Pines Palmettos and Pines Underbelly Thu. 04/27 @ 10:00 PM It's Time Tour It’s Time Tour with Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, and Taya The Florida Theatre Fri. 04/28 @ 7:00 PM Natalie Merchant Natalie Merchant The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 04/28 @ 7:30 PM Joanna Connor Joanna Connor Cafe Eleven Fri. 04/28 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…