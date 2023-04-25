Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Submissions

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2023, with a new panel of judges and another opportunity for unsigned artists to earn an invite to perform on the revered, improvised stage in front of Bob Boilen’s desk at NPR Music HQ.
Tens of thousands of musicians submitted their videos before the March 13 deadline — including nearly two-dozen artists from in and around Jacksonville — deadline in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series.
Checkout the entries from our region below and keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of this year’s winner.
Jacksonville
Ebony Payne-English – Kuongoza
Headsy – Im You Man (Human)
Bad Madonna – Jaded
Antonio Colón – Try and Take My Joy
Jestine – Ms. Cutter Rose
Angela Dawn Bussone – Almost Love
Severed+Said – Paranoid Incantations
The Citrus Trees – Foxhole
I Like Dandelions – Aunts & Uncles
Sephi Affa – The Bells
Noble SoundZ 22 – Antidote
Kelly Triplett – I Built. A Little House
St. Augustine
The Bridge Street Vibe – Expectations
Dave O – Lulu City
Anastasia Forrest – Bots & Botox
Kirk Whalen – Trading Today
John IV Dickie – Old Familiar Places