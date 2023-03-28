The Beths | Tiny Desk Concert

By Lars Gotrich
Image

If you squint hard enough at the paper in front of Elizabeth Stokes, you’ll find an encouraging note she wrote to herself: Breathe. Relax. Smile. (followed by a hand-drawn smiley face, of course). We get it: The Tiny Desk is filmed in broad daylight, at eye level, in front of NPR employees and, eventually, is released to “the inside of your computer.” A small reminder helps.

Photo: Michael Zamora

The thing about The Beths, however, is that you can hear the support and camaraderie of its four members throughout the band’s fuzzy-yet-sparkling indie pop — not just in how they dryly joke with each other but in how their arrangements uplift one another. Take, for instance, “Expert in a Dying Field” (from, as Stokes tells us, the album Expert in a Dying Field) when the full-band harmony kicks in to repeat and emphasize Stokes’ existential question about the changing of times. Or on “Jump Rope Gazers” (from, as Stokes again tells us, the album Jump Rope Gazers) as she sheepishly but charmingly declares, “I think I love you” to a special someone, and Benjamin Sinclair’s clarinet curlicues act as the mirrored response.

The New Zealanders also offer quieter versions of “Out of Sight” and “When You Know You Know.” The former, in particular, is transformed from a loud, shoegazing dream to Burt Bacharach-ian soft rock, immediately becoming my new favorite Beths song; it happens to close with a perfect summation of the band’s empathetic way of being: “I keep a flame burning inside / If you need to bum a light.”

SET LIST

  • “Expert in a Dying Field”
  • “Jump Rope Gazers”
  • “Out of Sight”
  • “When You Know You Know”

MUSICIANS

  • Elizabeth Stokes: vocals, guitar
  • Jon Pearce: guitar, piano, vocals
  • Benjamin Sinclair: bass, clarinet, vocals
  • Tristan Deck: drums, glockenspiel, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
  • Audio Assistant: Josephine Nyouani
  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Pilar Galván
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Elizabeth Stokes, Expert in a Dying Field, live performance, New music, NPR, The Beths, Tiny Desk Concert and video

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Wynton Marsalis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Samara Joy, Ulysses Owens Jr. and More to Play 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Mar. 28, 2023

Wynton Marsalis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Samara Joy, Ulysses Owens Jr. and More to Play 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Featured image for “It Could Happen To You | Playing One Tune with Jazz Great Bunky Green”
Mar. 28, 2023

It Could Happen To You | Playing One Tune with Jazz Great Bunky Green

Featured image for “On “King Kong,” Jax Duo Jawberry Unleashes a Monster Mashup of Indie, Grunge and Hip Hop”
Mar. 28, 2023

On “King Kong,” Jax Duo Jawberry Unleashes a Monster Mashup of Indie, Grunge and Hip Hop

Featured image for “Jax Indie-Rock Band flipturn on the JME Soundstage”
Mar. 28, 2023

Jax Indie-Rock Band flipturn on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Nielson on the family-inspired new album ‘V’”
Mar. 28, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Nielson on the family-inspired new album ‘V’

Featured image for “San Diego Surf-Jazz Duo Mattson 2 to Play Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach”
Mar. 28, 2023

San Diego Surf-Jazz Duo Mattson 2 to Play Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach

Featured image for “The Best Concerts in Jax this Week | March 27-April 2”
Mar. 26, 2023

The Best Concerts in Jax this Week | March 27-April 2

Featured image for “Preview | Jax rock quartet Skyview tells its celestial stories at Underbelly”
Mar. 23, 2023

Preview | Jax rock quartet Skyview tells its celestial stories at Underbelly

Featured image for “After allegations against Win Butler, an existential crisis lingers for Montréal”
Mar. 23, 2023

After allegations against Win Butler, an existential crisis lingers for Montréal

Featured image for “Famed EDM DJ and Producer Deorro on His Ultra Music Festival Debut”
Mar. 21, 2023

Famed EDM DJ and Producer Deorro on His Ultra Music Festival Debut

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 03/28 @ 7:00 PM “Blood Brothers" Tour “Blood Brothers” Tour Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia Cafe Eleven Tue. 03/28 @ 8:00 PM Empire Strikes Brass Empire Strikes Brass 1904 Music Hall Wed. 03/29 @ 7:00 PM Jaydaakiing Jaydaakiing Underbelly Thu. 03/30 @ 7:00 PM Mark Hummel Mark Hummel Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 03/30 @ 8:00 PM Lucius Lucius with HUAN and Claire Vandiver The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 03/31 @ 7:00 PM The Del McCoury Band The Del McCoury Band Intuition Ale Works Fri. 03/31 @ 7:00 PM Beethoven's Fifth Beethoven’s Fifth The Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 03/31 @ 7:30 PM Driveaway Driveaway Jack Rabbits Fri. 03/31 @ 8:00 PM Our Planet Live In Concert Our Planet Live In Concert The Florida Theatre Fri. 03/31 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…