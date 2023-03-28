Wynton Marsalis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Samara Joy, Ulysses Owens Jr. and More to Play 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

By JME Staff
Jacksonville Jazz Festival Event image

For more than 40 years, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought international jazz legends and emerging artists, as well as offering local musicians the chance to be seen and heard. Held every Memorial Day Weekend, the festival attracts jazz fans from around the globe to soak up some (hopefully) warmer weather and cool sounds on different stages.

This year is no exception. The festival just announced the lineup for this year, and it boasts another impressive roster of jazz and blues icons and talented upstarts.

Thursday, May 25

Kicking things off is the ever-popular  Jazz Piano Competition. Presented at The Florida Theatre, five finalists perform for a panel of judges for a cash prize and a set on the festival’s Swingin’ Stage. Previous judges have included Lynne Arriale, Brian Culbertson, Dr. John, Marcus Roberts, and Christian Sands.

Friday, May 26

The second day includes confirmed performances (in order) by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Eddie Palmieri, Ron Carter’s Foursight Quartet, Carme Lundy, Eric Robeson, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. 

Saturday, May 27

The third day includes confirmed performances by CeCe Teneal, Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y, The U.S. Army Ambassadors Jazztet, Pieces of a Dream, Marcus Miller, and Larry Carlton.

Sunday, May 28

The final day includes confirmed performances by Shemekia Copeland and the winner of the 2023 Jazz Piano Competition. 

As the festival dates approach, more artists will be added and announced.

The 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival is held from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 in downtown Jacksonville. For more info and the full lineup of performances, click here.

