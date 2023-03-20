Best Concerts in Jacksonville this Week | March 20-26

Widespread Panic, Kool Keith, Eli Winter, Guster and more
Folk
Eli Winter, Eureka Springs – Thursday, March 23
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Buzzed-about guitarist Eli Winter plays The Walrus with support from Cory Driscoll’s Eureka Springs band on Thursday. Read Winter’s interview with JME’s Daniel A. Brown.
Jam
Widespread Panic – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, March 24-26
The Amp | St. Augustine
Enduring Athens, GA jam vets Widespread Panic play three nights at the Amp beginning Friday.
Hip Hop
Kool Keith – Friday, March 24
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
The legendary Kool Keith, aka Dr. Octagon, performs at Underbelly on Friday.
Rock
P.M. Tiger – Saturday, March 25
Kona Skate Park | Arlington
Very cool, underground local venue, the clubhouse, inside Kona Skate Park hosts Clearwater rockers P.M. Tiger on Saturday.
Jangle Rock
Guster – Sunday, March 26
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Boston indie jangle rockers Guster visit the PV Concert Hall on Sunday.
Indie
Erica Reese – Sunday, March 26
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Uber-talented local singer-songwriter Erica Reese plays The Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday night. Read a review of Reese’s latest single, “Holidaze,” from the JME team.