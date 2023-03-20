Best Concerts in Jacksonville this Week | March 20-26

Widespread Panic, Kool Keith, Eli Winter, Guster and more

By JME Staff
Eli Winter press photo
Guitarist Eli Winter has been lauded by the likes of Aquarium Drunkard, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NPR and Stereogum. He plays the Walrus in Murray Hill on Thursday | Credit: Julia Dratel, courtesy of the artist

Folk

Eli Winter, Eureka Springs – Thursday, March 23

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Buzzed-about guitarist Eli Winter plays The Walrus with support from Cory Driscoll’s Eureka Springs band on Thursday. Read Winter’s interview with JME’s Daniel A. Brown. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Jam 

Widespread Panic – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, March 24-26

The Amp | St. Augustine

Enduring Athens, GA jam vets Widespread Panic play three nights at the Amp beginning Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Hip Hop

Kool Keith – Friday, March 24

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

The legendary Kool Keith, aka Dr. Octagon, performs at Underbelly on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock 

P.M. Tiger – Saturday, March 25

Kona Skate Park | Arlington 

Very cool, underground local venue, the clubhouse, inside Kona Skate Park hosts Clearwater rockers P.M. Tiger on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Jangle Rock

Guster – Sunday, March 26

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Boston indie jangle rockers Guster visit the PV Concert Hall on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie 

Erica Reese – Sunday, March 26

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Uber-talented local singer-songwriter Erica Reese plays The Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday night. Read a review of Reese’s latest single, “Holidaze,” from the JME team. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

