Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Announce Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition

By JME Staff
Flipturn press photo
Credit: Amanda Laferriere, courtesy of the artist

With the momentum of roughly two years of touring behind them — including a completely-sold-out 19-date run in February — Jax-based indie rock band Flipturn has announced a homecoming show. Two shows, in fact, at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works in Downtown Jacksonville on June 16 and 17.

Mixing mature pop melodies with earnest lyrics and raw energy, the mostly-Fernandina-Beach-bred quintet of Dillon Basse (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass), Mitch Fountain (synth) and Devon VonBalson (drums) built a passionate following with a string of single and EP releases and a reputation for catharsis-inducing live performances even before signing with unimpeachably cool Nashville label Dualtone in the summer of 2022. From the groove-forward indie-rock of “Sad Disco” to the subaqueous dream-pop of “Whales” to the melancholy anthem “Brooklyn Baby,” Flipturn’s Dualtone debut, Shadowglow, is a showcase of the band’s immense range and effortless synergy.

The band returns to Jacksonville to play Intuition on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The shows are part of our JME Presents series. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 2 at noon.

In this article: Brooklyn Baby, Dualtone, Flipturn, Indie rock, Intuition Ale Works, jacksonville, Sad Disco and Shadowglow

