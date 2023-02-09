Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Nathaniel Rateliff, Flaming Lips, 100 Gecs and More to Play Inaugural Echoland Fest at Spirit of Suwannee Music Park

A new festival is coming to the revered Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, FL this summer. The May Echoland Music Festival is headlined by country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers, Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh & Friends, funk quartet Vulfpeck, soulful rocker Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the legendary Robert Plant and Allison Krauss and more.

The Spirit of Suwannee Music Park is a landmark for music lovers in the Sunshine State. The 800-acre campground neighbors the Suwannee River and is full of trails, cabins, campgrounds and stages, making it a unique destination for multi-day long festivals. The inaugural Echoland kicks off Thursday, May 11 and ends Saturday May 13, 2023.

Other notable acts performing at Echoland, including funnymen Tenacious D, the iconic Nile Rodgers & CHIC, folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, indie darlings The Flaming Lips, and hyper-pop duo 100 Gecs, get top billing. The down-ballot lineup is equally appealing, with a mix of emerging artists (Rubblebucket, Neil Francis, Susto), underground legends (Digable Planets) and plenty of intrigue (what will the Adrian-Younge-and-Ali-Shaheed-Muhammed-led project Jazz is Dead do?).

In total, Echoland’s more-than-100-act lineup seems like a great fit for jam fans, folkies, indie connoisseurs and lovers of psychedelic rock. C3 Presents — the group that puts on popular festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Shaky Knees — is producing Echoland in partnership with Live Nation Florida.

A variety of ticket and camping options are available for sale on the Echoland website, starting at $289. All tickets include access to over 100 musical acts over the course of three days, more than 75 food and craft vendors with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options, free water stations and access to bathhouses throughout the park.