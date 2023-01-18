Wilco Return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for 2023 Spring Tour

Wilco are readying to kick off their 2023 spring tour in support of their current, critically lauded 12th album, Cruel Country, and will return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for a performance on Wednesday, April 19.

Recorded at the Loft, the six-piece band’s Chicago studio space, Cruel Country is a double-album release that has been lauded as one of the best albums of 2022 by the likes of Aquarium Drunkard, The New York Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and Variety.

Recorded live and with minimal overdubs, the 21-tracks that comprise Cruel Country are an inventive return to the band’s country-rock roots that helped define and eventually expand the genre of Americana music.

Since 1994, singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy and Wilco have survived line-up changes, tragedy, and even the shifting tide of the record industry on the strengths of downhome vibes blended with fearless experimentation. Earlier releases including Being There and Summerteeth have become ‘90s alt-rock classics, and their 2001 release, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, found the band widening their sonic palette to dazzling heights.

Since then, the current and long-standing line up has released a consistent body of work and become elder statesman of contemporary rock while influencing a wave of subsequent, younger artists.

Indie-folk supergroup The A’s open for Wilco at their forthcoming St. Augustine concert.

Tickets to see Wilco at The Amp go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. online at ticketmaster.com and at the venue box office.