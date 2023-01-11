The 2023 Tiny Desk Contest Begins February 7

By JME Staff
Bob Boilen at the Tiny Desk
Courtesy of NPR Music

The Tiny Desk Contest–NPR Music’s annual nationwide search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert–is back for its ninth year. The Tiny Desk team will begin accepting entries on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

When you enter the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest, you join a nationwide community of music-makers and creators.

Here’s how the Contest works:

  1. To enter, you’ll need to record a video of you performing one original song (and make sure your video includes a desk!) and upload your video to YouTube.
  2. You can submit your entry on the Contest website between 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 7 and 11:59 p.m. on March 13, 2023.
  3. To be eligible to win, you must be an unsigned musician and at least 18 years old.
  4. If you win, you’ll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR’s HQ and headline our Tiny Desk Contest On The Road Tour.

The winner will:

  • Play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.
  • Be featured on NPR’s All Things Considered
  • Headline NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour

Keep these things in mind:

  • NPR Music is looking for undiscovered talent; you can’t have a current recording contract.
  • You must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S., U.S.V.I. or Puerto Rico to enter.
  • Our panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, DJs from NPR Member stations and Tiny Desk alums — will choose our winner.
  • Check our Official Rules for all the requirements. Take this quiz to see if you’re eligible.

The team over at NPR Music can’t wait to see what you’ve got. The Contest will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13.

In this article: how to submit a tiny desk, jacksonville, NPR Music, submissions, submit and Tiny Desk Contest 2023

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jake Blount | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 09, 2023

Jake Blount | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023”
Jan. 09, 2023

10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023

Featured image for “Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week”
Jan. 08, 2023

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Featured image for “Jazz Discovery Series Presents Celebrated Bassist Michael Feinberg at the Jessie”
Jan. 05, 2023

Jazz Discovery Series Presents Celebrated Bassist Michael Feinberg at the Jessie

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Three New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Jan. 04, 2023

Local Spotlight | Three New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “The Smile | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 03, 2023

The Smile | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Playlist | Jax Music ’22 Year in Review”
Jan. 02, 2023

Playlist | Jax Music ’22 Year in Review

Featured image for “Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup”
Jan. 02, 2023

Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup

Featured image for “Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Geoff Tate Geoff Tate with Mark Daly Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 01/11 @ 8:00 PM The Grass Is Dead The Grass Is Dead with Grandpa’s Cough Medicine and The Copper Tones Cafe Eleven Wed. 01/11 @ 8:00 PM Bobby Kid Bobby Kid with Anna Kellam and Brook Garwood The Walrus Thu. 01/12 @ 7:00 PM Chuck Prophet Chuck Prophet Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 01/12 @ 8:00 PM Griffin House Griffin House Cafe Eleven Thu. 01/12 @ 8:00 PM Magic City Hippies Magic City Hippies 1904 Music Hall Thu. 01/12 @ 8:00 PM Michael Feinberg Michael Feinberg with Jacksonville Arts & Music School and John Lumpkin Institute The Jessie Fri. 01/13 @ 5:00 PM Mason Jennings Mason Jennings Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 01/13 @ 8:00 PM Palomino Blond Palomino Blond with Smelter and Funeral Homes Jack Rabbits Fri. 01/13 @ 8:00 PM The New York Bee Gees The New York Bee Gees The Florida Theatre Fri. 01/13 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…