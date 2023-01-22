Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Press photo of Tenci
Chicago indie outfit Tenci comes to Root Down in Five Points on Thursday with support from Jax's Teal Peel | Credit: courtesy of the artist

Garage Rock 

The Schizophonics – Tuesday, January 24

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

San Diego garage rock band The Schizophonics bring their three-chord (or less) style pummel to Jack Rabbits on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

Tenci – Thursday, January 26

Root Down | Five Points 

Tenci, the project of Chicago singer-songwriter and guitarist Jess Shoman, plays Root Down with Jax’s Teal Peel and Rugh on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

Hip-Hop 

Homeboy Sandman – Friday, January 27

Justice Pub | Downtown 

Formidable Orlando emcee Homeboy Sandman returns to Jacksonville, performing at Justice Pub with E-Turn on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Singer-Songwriter 

Steve Forbert – Friday, January 27

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Legendary Americana songwriter Steve Forbert performs at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Guitar 

Leo Kottke – Friday, January 27

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Georgia-born icon Leo Kottke puts his acoustic-guitar virtuosity on display at the PV Concert Hall on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

