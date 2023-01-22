Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Garage Rock
The Schizophonics – Tuesday, January 24
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
San Diego garage rock band The Schizophonics bring their three-chord (or less) style pummel to Jack Rabbits on Tuesday.
Singer-Songwriter
Tenci – Thursday, January 26
Root Down | Five Points
Tenci, the project of Chicago singer-songwriter and guitarist Jess Shoman, plays Root Down with Jax’s Teal Peel and Rugh on Thursday.
Hip-Hop
Homeboy Sandman – Friday, January 27
Justice Pub | Downtown
Formidable Orlando emcee Homeboy Sandman returns to Jacksonville, performing at Justice Pub with E-Turn on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter
Steve Forbert – Friday, January 27
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Legendary Americana songwriter Steve Forbert performs at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.
Guitar
Leo Kottke – Friday, January 27
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Georgia-born icon Leo Kottke puts his acoustic-guitar virtuosity on display at the PV Concert Hall on Friday.