Playlist | Jax Music ’22 Year in Review

By JME Staff
As we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This year, our team reviewed more than five dozen releases from Jacksonville artists. (That’s more than one new song per week!)

Before we close out 2022, we wanted to make sure we celebrated all the great local releases of the year. Dig in to our Jax Music 2022: Year in Review playlist below to hear a collection of songs our team reviewed in ’22 — many of which landed in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4 alongside the best new music from regional, national and international artists.

A reminder: You can hear the best new local tunes at 20 minutes after the hour, every hour on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

In this article: 2022, best of 2022, Flipturn, jacksonville music, L.O.V.E. Culture, LANNDS, leo sun, local music and playlist

