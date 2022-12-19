Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

The return of The Julius Airwave and more

By JME Staff
Julius Airwave press photo
Standouts from the early aughts Jax indie scene, The Julius Airwave (pictured), play Jack Rabbits on Friday | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock

Parks and Razz, Mommy’s Little Helpers, Tonal – Tuesday, December 20

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Local indie-rock band Parks and Razz headlines a bill that includes fellow locals Mommy’s Little Helpers and Tonal at Jack Rabbits for the Fourth Day of Xmas music week on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Blues

Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh – Tuesday & Wednesday, December 20 & 21

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Blues guitarists Eric Lindell and Anson Funderburgh play two nights at Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie 

Heaven Slept, Soapbar, Ducats – Wednesday, December 21

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Three topnotch local indie bands Heaven Slept, Soapbar and Ducats perform at Jack Rabbits for the Fifth Day of Xmas music week on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

Julius Airwave  – Friday, December 23

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Standouts from the early-aughts local indie rock scene The Julius Airwave reunites for a special performance at Jack Rabbits in San Marco with support from Everything To Me and Funlight. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

