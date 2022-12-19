Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

The return of The Julius Airwave and more
Rock
Parks and Razz, Mommy’s Little Helpers, Tonal – Tuesday, December 20
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Local indie-rock band Parks and Razz headlines a bill that includes fellow locals Mommy’s Little Helpers and Tonal at Jack Rabbits for the Fourth Day of Xmas music week on Tuesday.
Blues
Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh – Tuesday & Wednesday, December 20 & 21
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Blues guitarists Eric Lindell and Anson Funderburgh play two nights at Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room.
Indie
Heaven Slept, Soapbar, Ducats – Wednesday, December 21
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Three topnotch local indie bands Heaven Slept, Soapbar and Ducats perform at Jack Rabbits for the Fifth Day of Xmas music week on Wednesday.
Rock
Julius Airwave – Friday, December 23
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Standouts from the early-aughts local indie rock scene The Julius Airwave reunites for a special performance at Jack Rabbits in San Marco with support from Everything To Me and Funlight.