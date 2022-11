Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock

Allman Family Revival – Wednesday, November 30

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Devon Allman, son of Gregg, brings together an ensemble of prominent musicians – including Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, and more – for a night of music from the Allman Brothers Band catalog at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday night.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Classical

Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto – Friday & Saturday, December 2 & 3

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Guest conductor Nathan Aspinall and the Jacksonville Symphony perform works by Debussy, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky on Friday and Saturday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock

Futurebirds – Saturday, December 3

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Athens, GA roots rockers Futurebirds returns to Intuition on the evening of the Jax-based breweries 12th anniversary. Singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt plays a free show at noon. Singer-songwriter, and guitarist for Dead Confederate, T. Hardy Morris opens up the ticketed portion of the event.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

Black Violin – Sunday, December 4

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Featuring violinist Kev Marcus and violist Will B, the Sunshine State hip-hop duo better known as Black Violin performs at the Florida Theatre on Sunday.

Watch | Tickets | Map