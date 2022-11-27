Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Allman Family Revival, Futurebirds, Black Violin and more
Rock
Allman Family Revival – Wednesday, November 30
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Devon Allman, son of Gregg, brings together an ensemble of prominent musicians – including Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, and more – for a night of music from the Allman Brothers Band catalog at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday night.
Classical
Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto – Friday & Saturday, December 2 & 3
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Guest conductor Nathan Aspinall and the Jacksonville Symphony perform works by Debussy, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky on Friday and Saturday.
Rock
Futurebirds – Saturday, December 3
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Athens, GA roots rockers Futurebirds returns to Intuition on the evening of the Jax-based breweries 12th anniversary. Singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt plays a free show at noon. Singer-songwriter, and guitarist for Dead Confederate, T. Hardy Morris opens up the ticketed portion of the event.
Hip-Hop
Black Violin – Sunday, December 4
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Featuring violinist Kev Marcus and violist Will B, the Sunshine State hip-hop duo better known as Black Violin performs at the Florida Theatre on Sunday.