Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Allman Family Revival, Futurebirds, Black Violin and more

By JME Staff
Black Violin press photograph
Florida-bred duo Black Violin blends a range of influences, from classical to hip-hop, to a create its singular sound | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock

Allman Family Revival – Wednesday, November 30 

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Devon Allman, son of Gregg, brings together an ensemble of prominent musicians – including Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, and more – for a night of music from the Allman Brothers Band catalog at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Classical 

Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto – Friday & Saturday, December 2 & 3

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Guest conductor Nathan Aspinall and the Jacksonville Symphony perform works by Debussy, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky on Friday and Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

Futurebirds – Saturday, December 3

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Athens, GA roots rockers Futurebirds returns to Intuition on the evening of the Jax-based breweries 12th anniversary. Singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt plays a free show at noon. Singer-songwriter, and guitarist for Dead Confederate, T. Hardy Morris opens up the ticketed portion of the event. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

Black Violin – Sunday, December 4

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Featuring violinist Kev Marcus and violist Will B, the Sunshine State hip-hop duo better known as Black Violin performs at the Florida Theatre on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

In this article: Allman Brothers Band, Allman Family Revival, Black Violin, concerts, Futurebirds, jacksonville, Lilly Hiatt and Live music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Personal Apocalypse of Weyes Blood’s ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’”
Nov. 28, 2022

The Personal Apocalypse of Weyes Blood’s ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’

Featured image for “In Jacksonville, Synthesizers are Connecting Artists Across Mediums in a Flourishing Underground Community”
Nov. 24, 2022

In Jacksonville, Synthesizers are Connecting Artists Across Mediums in a Flourishing Underground Community

Featured image for “Submit Your Design to the AIGA Design & Music Poster Show”
Nov. 22, 2022

Submit Your Design to the AIGA Design & Music Poster Show

Featured image for “Here’s Where to Shop for Vinyl in Jax on Black Friday”
Nov. 22, 2022

Here’s Where to Shop for Vinyl in Jax on Black Friday

Featured image for “After Her Voice Made Her an Icon, Björk Became Something Rarer: an Ecosystem”
Nov. 22, 2022

After Her Voice Made Her an Icon, Björk Became Something Rarer: an Ecosystem

Featured image for “Jacksonville Concert Promoter Tib Miller had an Insatiable Need to Share Music”
Nov. 21, 2022

Jacksonville Concert Promoter Tib Miller had an Insatiable Need to Share Music

Featured image for “The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco is Refocusing a Spotlight on Ticketmaster’s Dominance”
Nov. 21, 2022

The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco is Refocusing a Spotlight on Ticketmaster’s Dominance

Featured image for “Watch | Acid Dad performs “Searchin'” live at the Jessie”
Nov. 21, 2022

Watch | Acid Dad performs “Searchin'” live at the Jessie

Featured image for “Randall Bramblett Talks About a Career Spent Pushing the Sonic Boundaries of Modern Roots”
Nov. 16, 2022

Randall Bramblett Talks About a Career Spent Pushing the Sonic Boundaries of Modern Roots

Featured image for “There’s Still No One Like Santigold”
Nov. 15, 2022

There’s Still No One Like Santigold

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM Allman Family Revival: Allman Family Revival: with the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, and more The Florida Theatre Wed. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM Mike Zito Mike Zito Cafe Eleven Wed. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM Allman Family After Party with Melody Trucks Band Allman Family After Party with Melody Trucks Band with Vaylor Trucks and Tony Tyler Band 1904 Music Hall Wed. 11/30 @ 9:00 PM Kyle Smith Kyle Smith with The Hulagans, George Spits, and Llamabeats Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Rome & Duddy (Dirty Heads) Rome & Duddy (Dirty Heads) Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Brown Eyed Women Brown Eyed Women Underbelly Thu. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Dave Koz and Friends Christmas with David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Rebecca Jade The Florida Theatre Thu. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Matt Hires Matt Hires Cafe Eleven Thu. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Buku & G-Rex Buku & G-Rex Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/1 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…