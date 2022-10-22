Watch | Bad Madonna on the JME Soundstage

Back in September, singer and guitarist Alexis Rhode released Iron Fist, her second EP of 2022 as Bad Madonna. On Fist, Rhode traded the rootsy acoustics of her first five-song collection, Velvet Glove, for grit and distortion, teaming with guitarist Dylan Young and a crack rhythm section — Storm Bauer (bass), Joey French (drums) — to pack Fist with ample punch.
Rhode and her Bad Madonna crew joined us on the JME Soundstage on the day of the EP’s release, performing two songs from the great new collection and chatting with me about the making of the record.