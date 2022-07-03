Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, July 5

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde, including Kenny Hamilton, Stefan Klein, Stan piper, Taylor Roberts and Jonah Pierre appear as regulars.

$10 at the door | Map

Rock

Blackberry Smoke – Thursday, July 7

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Atlanta rock outfit Blackberry Smoke is one of the most successful independent country acts of all-time. The group brings their Rasslin’ is Real Tour to The Amp on Thursday.

Tickets | Map

Americana

Annie Dukes – Friday, July 8

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

St. Augustine-based alt-Americana group Annie Dukes plays 1904 Music Hall in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday, with support from Jax indie rockers Dog Apollo.

Tickets | Map

Throwback Pop

NKOTB, Salt N’ Pepa, Rick Astley – Friday, July 8

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

OG-boy-band New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) performs among a heavy hitting lineup of pop acts from the late ’80s and early ‘90s, including Salt N’ Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Tickets | Map

Country

Dean Winter and The Heat – Saturday, July 9

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Fresh off the release of their new record, Wheel of Bliss, Jax’s fave country act Dean Winter and The Heat perform at Jack Rabbits in San Marco with support from Garrett Wheeler and Jessica Pounds.

Tickets | Map