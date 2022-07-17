Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Atmosphere, Banditos, DMAB Jazz Fest and more
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Reggae/Rap
Iration & Atmosphere – Thursday, July 21
St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine
SoCal reggae-rock outfit Iration plays The Amp with support from popular 90s-underground hip-hop duo Atmosphere.
Alt-Country
Banditos – Friday, July 22
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Powerhouse Nashville sextet Banditos plays Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach on Friday.
Indie Rock
Twin Suns, Seagate – Friday, July 22
Kona Skate Park | Arlington
A three pack of great indie rock at the Clubhouse at Kona Skate Park, with Twin Suns, Seagate and Outeredge on Friday.
Jazz
DMAB Jazz Festival – Saturday, July 23
Woodstock Park | West Jacksonville
The Don’t Miss a Beat Jazz Festival returns to Woodstock Park on Saturday with an impressive lineup of local and international talent, including South African guitarist Jonathan Butler, Georgia multi-instrumentalist Wycliffe Gordon, Trinidadian trumpeter-percussionist Etienne Charles, vocalist Christie Dashiell and local 10-piece salsa orchestra LPT.
This is a Free Event | Map
Big Band
Crescendo Amelia Big Band – Sunday, July 24
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Local purveyors of big band jazz, Crescendo Amelia Big Band return to Underbelly for a Havana Nights, an evening of Latin rhythms on Sunday.