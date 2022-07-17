Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this week

Atmosphere, Banditos, DMAB Jazz Fest and more

By JME Staff
Banditos press photograph
Buzzed-about Nashville alt-country sextet Banditos performs at Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday | Credit: Press photograph by CItizen Wayne Kane

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Reggae/Rap 

Iration & Atmosphere – Thursday, July 21

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine 

SoCal reggae-rock outfit Iration plays The Amp with support from popular 90s-underground hip-hop duo Atmosphere. 

Tickets | Map 

Alt-Country 

Banditos – Friday, July 22

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Powerhouse Nashville sextet Banditos plays Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach on Friday. 

Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock

Twin Suns, Seagate – Friday, July 22

Kona Skate Park | Arlington

A three pack of great indie rock at the Clubhouse at Kona Skate Park, with Twin Suns, Seagate and Outeredge on Friday.

Tickets | Map

Jazz

DMAB Jazz Festival – Saturday, July 23

Woodstock Park | West Jacksonville

The Don’t Miss a Beat Jazz Festival returns to Woodstock Park on Saturday with an impressive lineup of local and international talent, including South African guitarist Jonathan Butler, Georgia multi-instrumentalist Wycliffe Gordon, Trinidadian trumpeter-percussionist Etienne Charles, vocalist Christie Dashiell and local 10-piece salsa orchestra LPT. 

This is a Free Event | Map

Big Band

Crescendo Amelia Big Band – Sunday, July 24

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Local purveyors of big band jazz, Crescendo Amelia Big Band return to Underbelly for a Havana Nights, an evening of Latin rhythms on Sunday. 

Tickets | Map 

In this article: Atmosphere, Banditos, Blue Jay Listening Room, concerts, DMAB Jazz Festival, Iration, jacksonville, July, Live music and St. Augustine Amphitheatre

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The 22 Best Albums of 2022 So Far”
Jul. 14, 2022

The 22 Best Albums of 2022 So Far

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Jul. 10, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “One-of-a-kind recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” sells for $1.7 million at auction”
Jul. 10, 2022

One-of-a-kind recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” sells for $1.7 million at auction

Featured image for “Dean Winter and The Heat | Live on the JME Soundstage”
Jul. 08, 2022

Dean Winter and The Heat | Live on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “25 years on, Lilith Fair is a reminder of how one woman’s radical idea changed music”
Jul. 07, 2022

25 years on, Lilith Fair is a reminder of how one woman’s radical idea changed music

Featured image for “Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now”
Jul. 05, 2022

Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Jul. 03, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “Usher | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jul. 01, 2022

Usher | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect”
Jul. 01, 2022

Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect

Featured image for “Black Origins of Punk Music”
Jun. 29, 2022

Black Origins of Punk Music

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Matchstick Johnny Matchstick Johnny with Kreepy Tikis Jack Rabbits Tue. 07/19 @ 7:00 PM Big Time Rush Big Time Rush with Dixie D'Amelio Daily’s Place Tue. 07/19 @ 8:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 07/19 @ 8:00 PM The Aristocrats The Aristocrats Jack Rabbits Wed. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM Iration and Atmosphere Iration and Atmosphere The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/21 @ 5:00 PM IV and The Strange Band IV and The Strange Band Archetype Thu. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM Ladies' Songwriters in the Round Ladies’ Songwriters in the Round with Jenni Reid, Millie Hudson, and Pam Elaine Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/21 @ 8:00 PM Twin Suns Twin Suns with Seagate and Outeredge Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/22 @ 6:00 PM Alchematic Alchematic with Universal Funk Orchestra and Sacred Cream 1904 Music Hall Fri. 07/22 @ 7:00 PM Banditos Banditos Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…