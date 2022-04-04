Go | Shaky Knees Music Festival 2022

The Southeast's biggest indie music fest returns to Atlanta

By Heather Schatz
Photograph of Shaky Knees festival site
Modest Mouse performing at Shaky Knees 2021 in Atlanta's Central Park | Credit: Photograph by Charles Reagan for Shaky Knees Fest 2021

Shaky Knees, arguably one of the biggest music festivals in the Southeast, will return to its springtime roots when it kicks off in Atlanta’s Central Park beginning April 29.

This year’s lineup includes more than 60 acts performing on three stages over three days, with Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket slated to headline.

Additional performers include Band of Horses, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, Dropkick Murphys (replacing Billy Idol, who dropped out due to a continued sinus infection) Faye Webster, Guided by Voices, Japanese Breakfast, Khruangbin, Shannon and the Clams, Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators and Pup. Indie-rock quintet and Fernandina Beach natives, Flipturn, will also perform.

Shaky Knees Flyer

Shaky Knees launched in 2013 with an inaugural slate of headliners that included the Lumineers, Dr. Dog and Band of Horses. It sold out quickly, and has since expanded to three days with three to four stages, drawing tens of thousands of attendees each year. The festival was cancelled in 2020, and then postponed until October in 2021.

As in the past, this year’s festival will include local food trucks and vendors on-site, as well as late night shows in various venues around town, including The Masquerade, The EARL and Center Stage.

Single- and three-day tickets are still available.

Tickets | Map | Website

