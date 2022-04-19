Go | Saturday is Record Store Day

Celebrate RSD at these 904 Shops

By JME Staff
Record store yesterday and today
Yesterday and Today Records in San Marco | Credit: photo by Cole LoCurto | jaxrecords.com

Record Store Day –- the traditionally once-a-year infusion of vinyl rarities and reissues into independently owned record stores around the country –– is back. On Saturday, April 23, expect to see more than a few long lines in front of your fave music retailer, as well as a few folks proudly toting a stack of fresh vinyl finds.

If you’re thinking “People still buy records?” The answer is yes. A lot of records. So much vinyl that the relatively small number of vinyl manufacturers are having trouble keeping pace. And in Northeast Florida new music retailers continue to pop up at a steady clip, with nearly a half-dozen shops currently operating in and around Jacksonville’s Urban Core.   

With hundreds of reissues, previously unreleased live recordings, unique box sets and eclectic compilations on offer for this year’s RSD drop, it’s a good day to go crate digging. 

Check out the comprehensive list of RSD releases here. And dig into our list of independent Northeast Florida record stores below. (Note: not all area record stores participate in the official Record Store Day, but all plan to offer discounts on RSD). 

Wolfson Equipment and Records | San Jose | Map | 904-374-6056

Vinyl Wolfson
Wolfson Equipment and Records | San Jose | Map | Credit: Photograph by Cole LoCurto

Tiger Records | Riverside | Map | 904-321-9453

Checkout counter at Tiger Records in Riverside
Tiger Records | Riverside | Map | Credit: Photograph from Tiger Records Instagram

Yesterday and Today | San Marco | Map | 904-525-9878

CrateDiggin_Y&T
Yesterday and Today | San Marco | Map | Credit: Photograph by Cole LoCurto

Eraser Records | Murray Hill | Map | 904-683-5185

Eraser Records store in Murray Hill
Eraser Records | Murray Hill | Map | Credit: Photograph courtesy of Eraser Records Instagram

Tonevendor | St. Augustine | Tonevendor | 904-342-7981

Total 0 Votes
In this article: Black Friday, Eraser Records, independent music stores, jacksonville, Record Store Day, RSD, Tiger Records, vinyl, Wolfson Music and Equipment and Yesterday and Today Records

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Go | Saturday is Record Store Day”
Apr. 19, 2022

Go | Saturday is Record Store Day

Featured image for “Recovering and reclaiming Black women’s place in music history”
Apr. 18, 2022

Recovering and reclaiming Black women’s place in music history

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really dig”
Apr. 18, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really dig

Featured image for “How the late jazz great Chick Corea is being remembered — in concert”
Apr. 17, 2022

How the late jazz great Chick Corea is being remembered — in concert

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Apr. 17, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Go | JME Showcase Series at Underbelly”
Apr. 13, 2022

Go | JME Showcase Series at Underbelly

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 new tracks by Jax artists out now”
Apr. 11, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 new tracks by Jax artists out now

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts of the week in Jax”
Apr. 11, 2022

Go | The best concerts of the week in Jax

Featured image for “Just Announced | Robert Glasper added to Jax Jazz Fest lineup”
Apr. 07, 2022

Just Announced | Robert Glasper added to Jax Jazz Fest lineup

Featured image for “On ‘Eureka Springs’ Cory Driscoll Chronicles a Physical and Emotional Journey”
Apr. 06, 2022

On ‘Eureka Springs’ Cory Driscoll Chronicles a Physical and Emotional Journey

Listen Now: The Independent

The Independent 89.9 HD4 | Jacksonville Music Experience Logo
Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraFriday, July 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM