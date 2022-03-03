Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works

The popular singer-songwriter has announced a new album and a world tour with a stop in Jacksonville.

By JME Staff
Press photograph of Kevin Morby
Credit: Press photograph by Chantel Anderson

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby has announced a new album, This is a Photograph (due out in May), and a world tour, with a pitstop in Jacksonville at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works’ Downtown taproom in October.

Before 2014’s critically acclaimed Singing Saw, Morby was already a veteran of the indie music scene. As the bassist for New York folk band Woods and co-founder of indie rock group The Babies, Morby had previously released an album of earnest singer-songwriter tunes to some fanfare. But Singing Saw, which included the jangly rocker “Dorothy” and the pensive, socially conscious ballad “Cut Me Down,” was a breakout for the artist. Subsequent collaborations with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a steady flow of solo records, have earned Morby full indie-rock-darling status. His latest full-length, Sundowner, was released in October of 2020.

Morby recently dropped the title track to his seventh new record, an album that’s being described as “an Americana paean” and the artist’s “magnum opus to date.”

Morby plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday, October 18. Tickets for the show go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m.

In this article: Intuition Ale Works, jacksonville, Kevin Morby, new album, New music, This is a Photograph and tour

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works”
Mar. 03, 2022

Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works

Featured image for “New 2,000-Capacity Music Venue Coming to Jax’s Rail Yard District”
Mar. 03, 2022

New 2,000-Capacity Music Venue Coming to Jax’s Rail Yard District

Featured image for “Fireboy DML | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Mar. 03, 2022

Fireboy DML | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs the JME team is listening to right now”
Mar. 01, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team”
Mar. 01, 2022

Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team

Featured image for “A Stunning New Take on “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few”
Feb. 28, 2022

A Stunning New Take on “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 28, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Here’s what the JME team is listening to right now”
Feb. 28, 2022

Fresh Rotation | Here’s what the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “EARTHGANG’s ‘Ghetto Gods’ looks for divinity in Atlanta’s dichotomies”
Feb. 27, 2022

EARTHGANG’s ‘Ghetto Gods’ looks for divinity in Atlanta’s dichotomies

Featured image for “‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus”
Feb. 24, 2022

‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM