Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby has announced a new album, This is a Photograph (due out in May), and a world tour, with a pitstop in Jacksonville at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works’ Downtown taproom in October.

Before 2014’s critically acclaimed Singing Saw, Morby was already a veteran of the indie music scene. As the bassist for New York folk band Woods and co-founder of indie rock group The Babies, Morby had previously released an album of earnest singer-songwriter tunes to some fanfare. But Singing Saw, which included the jangly rocker “Dorothy” and the pensive, socially conscious ballad “Cut Me Down,” was a breakout for the artist. Subsequent collaborations with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a steady flow of solo records, have earned Morby full indie-rock-darling status. His latest full-length, Sundowner, was released in October of 2020.

Morby recently dropped the title track to his seventh new record, an album that’s being described as “an Americana paean” and the artist’s “magnum opus to date.”

Morby plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday, October 18. Tickets for the show go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m.