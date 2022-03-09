Watch JJ Grey Perform on First Coast Connect

Jax-native and Mofro frontman in the studio to promote the Blackwater Sol Revue

By JME Staff
Photograph of JJ Grey
JJ Grey stopped by the studio to promote the Blackwater Sol Revue at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, March 11 and 12 | Credit: Screen grab from YouTube

With his signature voice, a singular fusion of musical styles and lyrics that draw on a deep sentimentality for his native city, singer-songwriter JJ Grey has amassed a formidable catalog of songs, as well as a large and dedicated following.

As the frontman of Mofro, the Jacksonville native enjoyed early success with the band’s 2001 debut Blackwater. On the group’s 2004 follow-up, Grey’s idiosyncratic mix of riff-heavy, funk on tracks like “Dirtfloorcracker” and melodious pining on ballads like “Fireflies,” established Mofro as a truly distinctive act.

Listen to Melissa Ross interview JJ Grey about the Blackwater Sol Revue on First Coast Connect: Listen Here

But Grey’s fusion of blues, soul and rock didn’t fit neatly into the roots-rock revival that was underway in the early part of the 2000’s. In the nearly two decades since, the music of JJ Grey & Mofro has continued to elude straightforward description. Still, Grey’s signature sound remains in high-demand, as he’s toured the world with similarly genre-defying acts like Galactic and Widespread Panic.

Last year, Grey returned to Northeast Florida to reopen the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, kicking off the venue’s 2021 season.

Beginning Friday, March 11, Grey will again help The Amp get its concert season in gear, with the Blackwater Sol Revue, a two-day music and camping festival featuring performances by multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper, iconic reggae band Steel Pulse, rock duo Larkin Poe, funky New Orleans jam band Dumpstaphunk and more. JJ Grey & Mofro will perform on both nights.

Earlier in the week, Grey stopped by First Coast Connect to chat with Melissa Ross about the festival and perform a solo rendition of “This River,” the title track from JJ Grey & Mofro’s 2013 full length. Watch the performance below.

Credits:

Song: “This River”

Camera, Audio and Edit: Andrew Wiechman

jjgrey.com/

In this article: Blackwater Sol Revue, First Coast Connect, JJ Grey, live perfomance, Melissa Ross and Mofro

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Watch JJ Grey Perform on First Coast Connect”
Mar. 09, 2022

Watch JJ Grey Perform on First Coast Connect

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we’re listening to this week”
Mar. 08, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we’re listening to this week

Featured image for “Just Announced | Phoebe Bridgers at St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Mar. 08, 2022

Just Announced | Phoebe Bridgers at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Featured image for “Jax Brewery Intuition and Athens Indie-Pop Band of Montreal Partner on Beer Collab”
Mar. 07, 2022

Jax Brewery Intuition and Athens Indie-Pop Band of Montreal Partner on Beer Collab

Featured image for “Leonard Cohen Estate Sells Song Catalog”
Mar. 06, 2022

Leonard Cohen Estate Sells Song Catalog

Featured image for “New 2,000-Capacity Music Venue Coming to Jax’s Rail Yard District”
Mar. 06, 2022

New 2,000-Capacity Music Venue Coming to Jax’s Rail Yard District

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 new songs by Jax artists out now”
Mar. 05, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 new songs by Jax artists out now

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Mar. 04, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Just Announced | Herbie Hancock will headline Jacksonville Jazz Fest”
Mar. 04, 2022

Just Announced | Herbie Hancock will headline Jacksonville Jazz Fest

Featured image for “Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works”
Mar. 03, 2022

Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM