Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now

Fresh new tunes from locals John Aloszka, LRK Chronicle feat. Mr. Al Pete and BeBe Deluxe

By JME Staff
Press image collage of LRK Chronicle, BeBe Deluxe and John Aloszka
Credit: (Clockwise from bottom left) John Aloszka press photograph by Alexandria Torres, screen grab from the video for LRK Chronicle's "Simple As That" and press photograph of BeBe Deluxe cropped from album cover courtesy of the artist

We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to put the spotlight on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida and reverberating across the globe. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share three great new tracks by local artists out right now.

Let’s dive in.

“Simple As That” by LRK Chronicle (feat. Mr. Al Pete)

With laid-back flow and a preference for soulful, often jazz-infused soundscapes, LRK Chronicle and Mr. Al Pete –– both elder statesmen of the Duval hip-hop scene –– are known to make it sound easy. But on LRK’s new single “Simple as That,” the duo tackles mortality, spirituality and other mind-numbingly existential topics with next-level nonchalance––the kind of breezy confidence that could only be chalked up to the tandem’s depth of experience. “I’m not judging anybody or debatin’ / I close cases,” LRK rhymes over a steady groove and a twinkly piano motif before adding, “So I’ma drop the mic on location / I handle issues, I don’t deal with frustration.” It’s primo hip-hop from two wise, decidedly well-adjusted masters of their domain––simple as that.–Matthew Shaw

-Stream “Simple As That” on Spotify

-Stream “Simple As That” on Apple Music

“I Wish U Would” by BeBe Deluxe

The first single from BeBe Deluxe’s new EP 2MUCH4U is a buoyant EDM-flavored jam to warm up these winter blues. “I Wish U Would” is a short-and-sweet electro-crackle featuring Duval’s foremost LGBTQ artist-activist dogging and dissing the former target of her heart. In the past two years, BeBe has been consistently ramping up her music game: an upcoming appearance at this year’s SXSW festival is a fitting level-up for one of the area’s most colorful and fun performers..–Daniel A. Brown

-BeBe Deluxe’s 2MUCH4U EP is available for purchase on here website. All proceeds go directly to the artist and collaborators (sorry Spotify).

“Wall of Sound” by John Aloszka 

On his 2021 full-length I’ve Seen You Around, Jacksonville singer-songwriter John Aloszka mined a certain lo-fi quietude. And though the former Folio Weekly creative director’s new single beckons a similarly hushed, listen-closely kind of feel, “Wall of Sound,” as the title suggests, offers a more expansive, more experimental soundscape for Aloszka’s ruminations. “People say I’m a wall to climb on, or at least they really try / Scaling over all my emotions, but they’re too afraid of the heights,” Aloszka sings over a building symphony of whirring synths and distinctive samples. It’s a big leap for the young artist. But, as he said in a press release for the track: “Big feelings call for a big sound.”–Matthew Shaw

-Stream “Wall of Sound” on Spotify

-Stream “Wall of Sound” on Apple Music

In this article: BeBe Deluxe, hip-hop, jacksonville, John Aloszka, LRK Chronicle, Mr. Al Pete, New music, northeast florida, NPR, pop and Wall of Sound

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling”
Feb. 04, 2022

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now”
Feb. 04, 2022

Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March”
Feb. 04, 2022

Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March
Featured image for “Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more”
Feb. 03, 2022

Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more
Featured image for “Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill”
Feb. 03, 2022

Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill
Featured image for “Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify”
Feb. 02, 2022

Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest”
Feb. 01, 2022

Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Chamber Concert at WJCT Studios Chamber Concert at WJCT StudiosSunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM
JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM