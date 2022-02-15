Just Announced | John Fogerty at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Legendary American singer-songwriter John Fogerty has announced a visit to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. As the singer, guitarist and principle songwriter for the iconic Creedance Clearwater Revival, the Berkeley born purveyor of gritty, incredibly catchy, country-infused rock and roll has made an indelible mark on American music.

A GRAMMY winner and inductee to both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, Fogerty’s status as one of the most influential musicians of his era is unquestionable. At 76, with his singular voice still intact and his distinctive approach to the guitar only growing more distinctive, Fogerty remains a magnetic performer.

John Fogerty plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 8. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.