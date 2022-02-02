Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp

Top-flight songwriters Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow are teaming up for a co-headlining summer tour, bringing along Katie Crutchfield (AKA Waxahatchee), herself an expert crafter of song. The trio will kick things off in Northeast Florida, playing two nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June.

Crow, who was a much sought-after songwriter for hire before striking out on her own and becoming one of the breakout stars of the ’90s, collaborated with Isbell on a version of Bob Dylan’s “Everything is Broken” for Threads, her 2019 album of covers.

Isbell’s latest with his backing band the 400 Unit, Georgia Blue, is a collection of covers of songs by Georgia artists, and features guest-spots by an all-star cast of folkies and country artists, including Chris Thile, Bela Fleck, Brandi Carlile and John Paul White.

As Waxahatchee, Crutchfield is a sought-after collaborator among the indie-folk sect, performing in recent years on songs by Kevin Morby, Madi Diaz and Bright Eyes. She’s also had string of critically and commercially successful records, including 2020’s Saint Cloud, which landed at number 2 on the folk/Americana charts.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.