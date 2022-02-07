Go | The can’t miss concerts of the week in Jax

Citizen Cope, GFM, rickoLus and Angel Garcia and the first stop of the JME Showcase Series.

By JME Staff
JME Showcase Flyer
The JME Showcase Series kicks off at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday with (from left) Souvineer, Ebony Payne-English, Animal Clinic and Sailor Goon. | Credit: Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

There’s lots of great live music on this week’s concert calendar. From enduring songwriter Citizen Cope at the Florida Theatre to the Jacksonville Music Experience’s showcase of local talent at Blue Jay Listening Room, here’s a list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Singer-Songwriter 

Citizen Cope – Wednesday, February 9

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jax

Despite being ignored by mainstream radio, American songwriter Clarence Greenwood, aka Citizen Cope, endures, relating to his legions of fans with the palatable blend of folk, blues and roots that’s made him a fave among the adult-alternative faithful. 

Tickets | Map 

Alternative Rock

GFM – Thursday, February 10

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jax

The website for Nashville alternative rock trio GFM reckons “If you enjoy the melodic content of Paramore, and the character themes of Slipknot, then you have found the perfect matchup in GFM.” 

Tickets | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus w/ the Angel Garcia Quartet – Friday, February 11

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

If you missed this truly unique pairing of one of Jax’s most accomplished songwriters with one of its best composers, you’re in luck: singer-songwriter rickoLus is again teaming up with the Angel Garcia Quartet (and the Good Pluck Trio) to perform new arrangements of tunes from rickoLus’ vast songbook. 

Tickets | Map 

JME Showcase Series

Ebony Payne-English, Sailor Goon, and more – Saturday, February 12

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

The first stop of the JME Showcase Series kicks off at Blue Jay Listening Room. Featuring an all-local lineup of Ebony Payne-English, Sailor Goon, Animal Clinic and Souvineer, if you’re curious to know what Jax’s music scene looks and sounds like in 2022, you should be there. 

Tickets | Map 

In this article: 1904 Music Hall, Angel Garcia, Blue Jay Listening Room, Citizen Cope, concerts, february, jacksonville, JME Showcase Series, Live music and rickoLus

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Go | The can’t miss concerts of the week in Jax”
Feb. 07, 2022

Go | The can’t miss concerts of the week in Jax
Featured image for “The enduring, expanding legacy of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing””
Feb. 06, 2022

The enduring, expanding legacy of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”
Featured image for “Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling”
Feb. 04, 2022

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now”
Feb. 04, 2022

Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March”
Feb. 04, 2022

Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March
Featured image for “Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more”
Feb. 03, 2022

Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more
Featured image for “Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill”
Feb. 03, 2022

Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill
Featured image for “Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify”
Feb. 02, 2022

Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM