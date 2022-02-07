Go | The can’t miss concerts of the week in Jax

There’s lots of great live music on this week’s concert calendar. From enduring songwriter Citizen Cope at the Florida Theatre to the Jacksonville Music Experience’s showcase of local talent at Blue Jay Listening Room, here’s a list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Singer-Songwriter

Citizen Cope – Wednesday, February 9

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jax

Despite being ignored by mainstream radio, American songwriter Clarence Greenwood, aka Citizen Cope, endures, relating to his legions of fans with the palatable blend of folk, blues and roots that’s made him a fave among the adult-alternative faithful.

Alternative Rock

GFM – Thursday, February 10

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jax

The website for Nashville alternative rock trio GFM reckons “If you enjoy the melodic content of Paramore, and the character themes of Slipknot, then you have found the perfect matchup in GFM.”

Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus w/ the Angel Garcia Quartet – Friday, February 11

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

If you missed this truly unique pairing of one of Jax’s most accomplished songwriters with one of its best composers, you’re in luck: singer-songwriter rickoLus is again teaming up with the Angel Garcia Quartet (and the Good Pluck Trio) to perform new arrangements of tunes from rickoLus’ vast songbook.

JME Showcase Series

Ebony Payne-English, Sailor Goon, and more – Saturday, February 12

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

The first stop of the JME Showcase Series kicks off at Blue Jay Listening Room. Featuring an all-local lineup of Ebony Payne-English, Sailor Goon, Animal Clinic and Souvineer, if you’re curious to know what Jax’s music scene looks and sounds like in 2022, you should be there.

