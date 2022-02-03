Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more

The winter/spring live-music calendar is filling up at Intuition Ale Works

By JME Staff
Indie Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy
Indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy is just one of several big time acts added to Intuition's winter/spring lineup. | Credit: Press photograph by Brian Ziff

Among Jacksonville’s many topnotch venues, Intuition Ale Works’ winter/spring concert calendar might offer the most exciting indie-focussed lineup of all. Notable acts visiting the Bier Hall inside Intuition’s downtown taproom include Nashville singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison’s project Soccer Mommy, the godfather of modern psychobilly Reverend Horton Heat and Latinx indie pop quartet Luna Luna. In recent weeks, GRAMMY-nominated all-female string band Della Mae and ambient Orlando duo Tonstartssbandht have been added to the calendar.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Bier hall came roaring back to life in late 2021 hosting nationally acclaimed headliners including Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Surferblood, Sheer Mag and Circles Around the Sun.

Here’s what’s coming up at Intuition:

3.05 Reverend Horton Heat – Tickets

3.10 of Montreal – Tickets

3.11 Della Mae – Tickets

3.18 Soccer Mommy – Tickets

4.2 Tonstartssbandht – Tickets

4.12 Luna Luna – Tickets

In this article: 2022, Intuition Ale Works, jacksonville, Live music, Reverend Horton Heat, Soccer Mommy and The Bier Hall

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more”
Feb. 03, 2022

Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more
Featured image for “Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill”
Feb. 03, 2022

Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill
Featured image for “Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify”
Feb. 02, 2022

Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest”
Feb. 01, 2022

Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest
Featured image for “On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd”
Feb. 01, 2022

On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd
Featured image for “Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music”
Feb. 01, 2022

Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music
Featured image for “Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Chamber Concert at WJCT Studios Chamber Concert at WJCT StudiosSunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM
JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM