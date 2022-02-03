Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more

Among Jacksonville’s many topnotch venues, Intuition Ale Works’ winter/spring concert calendar might offer the most exciting indie-focussed lineup of all. Notable acts visiting the Bier Hall inside Intuition’s downtown taproom include Nashville singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison’s project Soccer Mommy, the godfather of modern psychobilly Reverend Horton Heat and Latinx indie pop quartet Luna Luna. In recent weeks, GRAMMY-nominated all-female string band Della Mae and ambient Orlando duo Tonstartssbandht have been added to the calendar.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Bier hall came roaring back to life in late 2021 hosting nationally acclaimed headliners including Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Surferblood, Sheer Mag and Circles Around the Sun.

Here’s what’s coming up at Intuition:

3.05 Reverend Horton Heat – Tickets

3.10 of Montreal – Tickets

3.11 Della Mae – Tickets

3.18 Soccer Mommy – Tickets

4.2 Tonstartssbandht – Tickets

4.12 Luna Luna – Tickets