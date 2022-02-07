San Francisco’s Hunx and his Punx Added to Winterland IV Lineup

The indie supergroup steps in for La Luz after singer-guitarist Shana Cleveland's breast cancer diagnosis

By JME Staff
Press photograph of Hunx and his Punx
Hunx and his Punx will play Jacksonville on February 27 as part of the Winterland music festival | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artists

San Francisco indie-rock supergroup Hunx and his Punx has been added to the lineup of Winterland IV, the locally founded music festival taking place on February 26 and 27 at Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville.

The announcement comes after indie rock group La Luz revealed that singer and guitarist Shana Cleveland was diagnosed with breast cancer, and cancelled their winter/spring tour in support of their self-titled 2021 album, which recently topped the college radio charts. The tour was to kick off in Jacksonville at Winterland.

“You may have noticed a little radio silence on our end of late,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements but we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer. While we’re still waiting to get info on what treatment will look like, it seems clear we won’t be able to make this East Coast Tour happen in March.”

The band has launched the La Luz Family Fund to support Cleveland.

“We are sending loads of love to the [La Luz] fam. [Shana Cleveland] we know you got this and we love you!” Winterland shared on the festival’s Instagram account. “While La Luz will be missed, the good news is that @hunxandhispunx have agreed to come hang out with us for the weekend.

Hunx and his Punx will replace La Luz as Winterland’s Sunday night headliner. Led by songwriter Seth Bogart, and featuring Shannon Shaw of indie doo-wop/garage-pop group Shannon and the Clams, Hunx and His Punx’ sharp, often caustic bubblegum thrash on critically lauded albums like 2013’s Street Punk has earned the Bay Area group a fervent following.

Winterland IV takes place Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 at Riverfront Plaza (the former Landing site) in Downtown Jacksonville with performances by nearly three-dozen local and regional artists and headliners Reggie Watts, Caroline Rose and Slothrust. The festival is free to attend, but Winterland is offering support packages, the proceeds from which will help offset the costs of the event. Hunx and his Punx will headline Sunday night.

