Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer

Icons of the early 2000’s indie-rock scene Bright Eyes has announced additional dates to the band’s 2022 tour schedule, including a stop in Northeast Florida at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in May.

A band of multifarious musicians, Bright Eyes was founded by singer and guitarist Conor Oberst in the mid-90s, and features multi-instrumentalists Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, as well as a rotating cast of collaborators. After a slew of experimental releases, the Omaha, Nebraska band struck a chord with critics on the 2000 full-length Fevers and Mirrors (voted one of the top 200 albums of the 2000’s by Pitchfork). The follow up, 2002’s Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, was a critical and commercial success.

Over the course of nine albums, Bright Eyes cemented themselves as one of the 2000’s most profound and indefinable acts. After 2011’s The People’s Key, the band took a nearly decade-long hiatus, while the members stayed immensely productive individually, before reuniting for 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. The group plans to reissue its first three albums, and has begun releasing reworked versions of early songs featuring guest artists.

Bright Eyes will play nearly four dozen US dates in support of Down in the Weeds, including three shows in the Sunshine State. They play The Amp on Saturday, May 28. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 4 at 10am.