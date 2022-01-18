Just Announced | Indie folk band The Head and the Heart at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Neo-folk revivalists bring their jangly hits to The Amp in October

By JME Staff
Press photograph of the Head and the Heart
The Head and the Heart will play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Indie folk band The Head and the Heart have announced their first tour in more than two-and-a-half years, with a pitstop in Northeast Florida at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October.

A seminal band of the neo-folk revival that was gaining steam in the mid to late aughts, the Seattle-founded group’s eponymous 2010 Sub Pop album remains one of the iconic label’s best-selling debuts ever. Right out of the gate, the band’s indelible harmonies and decidedly roots-y approach to pop song craft produced a string of indie hits, from the soaring “Rivers and Roads” to the Beatles-esque jangle “Ghosts.”

The Head and the Heart was eventually certified gold.Along with the Avett Brothers and Fleet Foxes, The Head and the Heart became one of the most successful and enduring bands to emerge from the folk and Americana wave that swept over the indie music scene in the first two decades of the 2000’s. The band’s 2013 follow-up Let’s Be Still cracked the top 10 on the US charts, and their subsequent major label debut, Signs of Light, peaked at number 5.

The band recently announced a new single, “Every Shade of Blue,” which is due out on Friday, January 21.

The Head and the Heart plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, October 13 with support from Austin-bred blues maestro Shakey Graves. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21.

Tickets

In this article: Ghosts, Let's Be Still, Rivers and Roads, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Sub Pop, The Amp, The Head and the Heart and Warner Bros

