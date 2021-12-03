After Get Back | What happened to The Beatles after that rooftop concert?

Dig deeper on the new Beatles documentary on WJCT 89.9FM

By JME Staff
The Beatles in a grid
Credit: Image courtesy of PRX

If you’re a Beatles fan or even just a regular user of social media, you’ve probably heard the buzz around the new documentary The Beatles: Get Back

Over the course of more than eight hours, Peter Jackson’s film documents the tumult, joy and creative breakthroughs as The Beatles worked their way through the recording of Let It Be and plotted a public performance. It might be the most talked about music event of the year––maybe of the decade

The Jacksonville Music Experience and WJCT Public Media digs deeper on Get Back, airing After “Get Back”- The last year in the life of the Beatles on Sunday, December 5 on 89.9FM. 

Featuring commentary from writers Steve Turner, Mikal Gilmore, and Ann Powers, and musicians Shawn Colvin, Richard Goldman, Jon Spurney, and David Gans, After “Get Back” take listeners on a month by month journey from the end of January 1969 to the April 1970 official break up of The Beatles. In that time, The Beatles face legal disputes between each other, solo endeavors, and pull together to make their last recordings that come out as Abbey Road

If you’ve watched the new documentary, After “Get Back” is the perfect corollary to the film, answering fans’ questions about “What happened after the Beatles rooftop concert that ended the Jackson film?”

After “Get Back” airs at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 on 89.9 FM. Listen on the radio, online at wjct.org or on the WJCT app. 

In this article: 89.9FM, After Get Back, David Luckin, Get Back, HD3, JME, Let It Be, NPR, Peter Jackson, prx and The Beatles

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Wet Leg: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Dec. 03, 2021

Wet Leg: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Listen | New Electro Lounge playlist is a potpourri of tasty treats”
Dec. 03, 2021

Listen | New Electro Lounge playlist is a potpourri of tasty treats
Featured image for “After Get Back | What happened to The Beatles after that rooftop concert?”
Dec. 03, 2021

After Get Back | What happened to The Beatles after that rooftop concert?
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Three new songs the JME team really digs”
Dec. 01, 2021

Fresh Rotation | Three new songs the JME team really digs
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | A juicy playlist of new tunes handpicked by the JME team”
Dec. 01, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | A juicy playlist of new tunes handpicked by the JME team
Featured image for “Virtuoso pianist Alessio Bax and the Jacksonville Symphony present Mozart’s atmospheric masterpiece”
Dec. 01, 2021

Virtuoso pianist Alessio Bax and the Jacksonville Symphony present Mozart’s atmospheric masterpiece
Featured image for “‘From Staircase to Stage’: Raekwon on growing up in N.Y. and the Wu-Tang Clan”
Nov. 30, 2021

‘From Staircase to Stage’: Raekwon on growing up in N.Y. and the Wu-Tang Clan
Featured image for “Honored onscreen and in sound, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, a messenger whose time is now”
Nov. 29, 2021

Honored onscreen and in sound, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, a messenger whose time is now
Featured image for “Go | These are the Jacksonville concerts you don’t want to miss this week”
Nov. 29, 2021

Go | These are the Jacksonville concerts you don’t want to miss this week
Featured image for “The Wood Brothers let the improv dictate the terms on their most recent release”
Nov. 28, 2021

The Wood Brothers let the improv dictate the terms on their most recent release

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM