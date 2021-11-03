Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series

Taj Mahal, Christian McBride, Tank and the Bangas and more headline three weeks of music to benefit Ft. Mose Historic site
In February, Fort Mose Historic State Park will host three weeks of music as part of the inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, a celebration of the cultural significance of Fort Mose,the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what is now the United States.
The series kicks off with Grammy Award-winners, bluesman Taj Mahal on Friday, February 11, and jazz bassist Christian McBride on Saturday, February 12. The enduring Count Basie Orchestra plays the following Friday, followed byAmericana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, February 19. Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter and New Orleans’deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas close out the series on February 24 and 25, respectively.
Proceeds of this series will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 5 at 10:00am via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com.
Here’s the full lineup:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022
Taj Mahal
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022
Christian McBride
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022
Count Basie Orchestra
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022
Amythyst Kiah
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022
Gregory Porter
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022
Tank and the Bangas