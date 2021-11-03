Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series

Taj Mahal, Christian McBride, Tank and the Bangas and more headline three weeks of music to benefit Ft. Mose Historic site

By JME Staff
Image
New Orleans' Tank and the Bangas are one of six big-time headliners performing over three weekends at the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

In February, Fort Mose Historic State Park will host three weeks of music as part of the inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, a celebration of the cultural significance of Fort Mose,the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what is now the United States.

The series kicks off with Grammy Award-winners, bluesman Taj Mahal on Friday, February 11, and jazz bassist Christian McBride on Saturday, February 12. The enduring Count Basie Orchestra plays the following Friday, followed byAmericana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, February 19. Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter and New Orleans’deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas close out the series on February 24 and 25, respectively.

Gregory Porter is one of six big-name headliners performing as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Johns County. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Proceeds of this series will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 5 at 10:00am via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com

Here’s the full lineup:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022 

Taj Mahal 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022 

Christian McBride 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022 

Count Basie Orchestra 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 

Amythyst Kiah 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022 

Gregory Porter 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022 

Tank and the Bangas 

In this article: Amythyst Kiah, Christian McBride, Count Basie, Fort Mose, Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, Gregory Porter, st. augustine, St. Johns County, Taj Mahal and Tank and the Bangas

